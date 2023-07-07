Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift’s beachfront Rhode Island home on trespassing charge

Jul 7, 2023, 7:43 AM | Updated: 8:00 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A woman who was previously warned to stay away from Taylor Swift’s home in Rhode Island was arrested this week outside the beachfront property, police said.

The woman was discovered in front of the home and arrested on Monday, said Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella.

TMZ published photos showing someone in handcuffs outside the home’s gates, which had multiple “No Trespassing” signs.

Overzealous fans have been a problem for Swift over the years, with several arrests at her homes.

In July 2019, an Iowa man who said he wanted to meet Swift was was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to criminal contempt and attempted burglary.

It’s unclear if Swift was home on Monday. She is in the middle of a 52-show stadium tour dubbed “Eras.” On Friday, she released “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recorded version of her third album.

National News

Associated Press

Donations pour in for Asian American-owned NYC bookstore decimated by fire

NEW YORK (AP) — An Asian American-owned bookstore in Manhattan’s Chinatown left gutted by a Fourth of July fire is getting flooded with support from the community, writers and celebrities. Yu & Me Books surpassed its GoFundMe page goal of $150,000 and had generated over $250,000 as of Friday morning. “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu and […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, left, listens to Interim Police Superintendent Fred Waller, a...

Associated Press

Chicago probes sex misconduct allegation against officers involving migrant living at police station

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police are investigating sexual misconduct allegations against officers involving a migrant who was living in a police station after arriving in the city, Chicago’s police oversight agency said Friday. The Chicago Police Department said in an email sent late Thursday that the department’s bureau of internal affairs, as well as the […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Authorities charge 5 more in probe of child sexual abuse among Jehovah’s Witnesses in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania grand jury investigating child sexual abuse in the Jehovah’s Witnesses community has charged another five people with raping or molesting children as young as 4, the latest developments in an ongoing probe that has identified 14 suspects. Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry, at a Friday news conference, said that while […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference by the Congressional ...

Associated Press

Ocasio-Cortez endorses Biden’s reelection campaign, sending a strong signal of Democratic unity

NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, sending a strong sign of Democratic unity from one of the party’s most liberal members. “I think he’s done quite well, given the limitations that we have,” Ocasio-Cortez said on the “Pod Save America” podcast Thursday. “I do think that there are ebbs and flows.” Ocasio-Cortez, […]

11 hours ago

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions during a news conference about a new state la...

Associated Press

Kansas attorney general sues to prevent transgender people from changing driver’s licenses

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican attorney general of Kansas sued in state court Friday to block transgender residents from changing their sex on their driver’s licenses and to rebuke the Democratic governor for defying his interpretation of a new law. Attorney General Kris Kobach is seeking an order to stop Gov. Laura Kelly, and […]

11 hours ago

People ride a roller coaster at the Carowinds amusement park on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte,...

Associated Press

North Carolina amusement park adds additional inspections after roller coaster crack

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina amusement park that came under investigation this week after a video surfaced online of parkgoers riding a roller coaster with a large crack in the support column has announced plans to repair the ride and says it will implement new inspection procedures. Video footage of the Charlotte-based Carowinds’ […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift’s beachfront Rhode Island home on trespassing charge