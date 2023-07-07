Watch: Catch a sneak peek at Play Ball Park for MLB All-Star Week

Ahead of Major League Baseball’s 2023 All-Star Game in Seattle, Justin Barnes, producer for Brock and Salk, got a hard hat tour of Play Ball Park!

More from the MLB festivities: Felix Hernandez raises All-Star flag on top of Space Needle

Starting Saturday, July 8, you can also join in on the festivities at the Capital One Play Ball Park which is set up just across the street from T-Mobile Park.

According to MLB, the indoor/outdoor fan experience at the park, “blends together baseball, softball, music, food, the latest in VR technology, shopping, fashion … and more.”

Some attractions include a limited-edition authentic baseball memorabilia auction, a batting cage, a scavenger hunt, multiple lounges to relax in, and an opportunity to see the world’s largest baseball.

Everything outdoors you featured in the video is free but does require registration in advance. The activities on the stadium field and inside WAMU Theater require a paid ticket. Tickets for the indoor portion cost $35 for each day and can be purchased here.

Play Ball Park will be operating from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.