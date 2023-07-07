Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Watch: Catch a sneak peek at Play Ball Park for MLB All-Star Week

Jul 7, 2023, 3:12 PM | Updated: 4:28 pm

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Ahead of Major League Baseball’s 2023 All-Star Game in Seattle, Justin Barnes, producer for Brock and Salk, got a hard hat tour of Play Ball Park!

More from the MLB festivities: Felix Hernandez raises All-Star flag on top of Space Needle

Starting Saturday, July 8, you can also join in on the festivities at the Capital One Play Ball Park which is set up just across the street from T-Mobile Park.

According to MLB, the indoor/outdoor fan experience at the park, “blends together baseball, softball, music, food, the latest in VR technology, shopping, fashion … and more.”

Some attractions include a limited-edition authentic baseball memorabilia auction, a batting cage, a scavenger hunt, multiple lounges to relax in, and an opportunity to see the world’s largest baseball.

Everything outdoors you featured in the video is free but does require registration in advance. The activities on the stadium field and inside WAMU Theater require a paid ticket. Tickets for the indoor portion cost $35 for each day and can be purchased here.

Play Ball Park will be operating from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Local News

MLB All-Star Week Seattle...

Micki Gamez

How do you survive Seattle traffic during All-Star Week? Use free public transportation

"It's going to be busy. It's going to be crowded. Don't try and get there five minutes before the event or the game starts," John Gallagher said.

17 hours ago

CenturyLink fined...

Bill Kaczaraba

CenturyLink fined nearly $1M for disconnecting service during pandemic

CenturyLink, the state's largest internet and Wi-Fi provider, has been fined $923,000 for disconnecting service during the pandemic.

17 hours ago

Reichert governor campaign...

L.B. Gilbert

‘We want to unify the state’: Dave Reichert says he will run to be Wash. governor

Former U.S. congressman and King County Sheriff Dave Reichert announced Friday he will run to be Washington's next governor.

17 hours ago

drought ecology...

L.B. Gilbert

Washington Department of Ecology issues statewide drought advisory

The Washington State Department of Ecology issued a statewide advisory this week warning of possible drought conditions as summer continues.

17 hours ago

7-eleven shot robbery lynnwood...

L.B. Gilbert

7-Eleven customer shot trying to stop robbery in Lynnwood

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Lynnwood this morning that resulted in at least one man shot.

17 hours ago

republican governor...

L.B. Gilbert

Republican doctor drops out of gubernatorial race, eyes US Senate run

Raul Garcia announced he would be withdrawing from the 2024 Washington state gubernatorial race.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Watch: Catch a sneak peek at Play Ball Park for MLB All-Star Week