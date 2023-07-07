Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

DNA testing leads to former US Army soldier in 1978 killing of woman in Germany

Jul 7, 2023, 1:02 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DNA testing has led to the arrest of a Nebraska man who was repeatedly questioned over decades in the 1978 stabbing death of a woman while he was stationed with the U.S. Army in Germany, authorities said.

Tommy Molina, 69, was arrested in the western Nebraska city of Gering on June 21, the U.S. Marshals Service in Omaha said in a statement Thursday. He is awaiting extradition to Germany to face a murder charge.

German prosecutors in the Bavarian city of Schweinfurt believe Molina, 24 at the time, was having an extramarital affair with 18-year-old Cornelia Hümpfer when she was killed April 20, 1978.

He was initially questioned days after the killing and then again in 1996, after he told his third wife, while intoxicated, that a woman with whom he’d been having an affair had revealed she was pregnant and that he killed her, authorities said in a complaint unsealed at his initial appearance June 30 in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska.

If extradited, Molina will face murder charges in Germany that could lead to at least 15 years in prison. A date for his next hearing has not been set.

His public defender in the extradition case did not immediately return a call Friday seeking comment.

The case is laid out in the complaint, which seeks his extradition and includes documents from German prosecutors, the U.S. Army and the FBI.

The day after Hümpfer was killed, her body was discovered on a roadside with 14 stab wounds in the neck and back. A witness said she had seen a small car with a green license plate used by the American military near where the woman’s body was found. The vehicle description matched the Fiat 124 Molina owned at the time.

German authorities questioned Molina five days after the killing but didn’t move forward with charges. He said he had been at home with his wife that night, and the wife said she couldn’t remember the night.

For years, investigators made little progress until U.S. military authorities received new information, German prosecutors said.

In 1995, according to the complaint, Molina’s third wife contacted U.S. Army criminal investigators in Fort Riley, Kansas, alleging that an intoxicated Molina repeatedly told her he had killed a German woman with a knife while stationed in Schweinfurt. He told her that he had been having an affair with her, and that she had said she was pregnant and intended to tell his wife.

Molina strongly denied involvement when questioned again in 1996, and the investigation moved slowly after that.

Later, the availability of new DNA technology led investigators to reopen the file.

They got a blood sample from Molina in 2020 under a federal search warrant and confirmed that genetic traces from the suspect were on key parts of the victim’s clothing, German prosecutors said.

___

Karnowski reported from Minneapolis and Jordans from Berlin.

National News

Associated Press

UN to keep pushing for extension of food and fertilizer exports from Russia and Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Top U.N. officials vowed Friday to keep working for an extension of the deal that allows food and fertilizer exports from Russia and Ukraine despite their war, pushing back at Moscow’s pessimism about a renewal before the July 17 expiration. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged both countries to make global food […]

16 hours ago

FILE - In this March 16, 2020 file photo, a delivery worker rides his bicycle along a path on the W...

Associated Press

New minimum pay rates for NYC app-based food delivery workers are delayed

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge Friday ordered New York City to temporarily delay new minimum pay standards for app-based food delivery workers, a day after being sued by Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub. City officials recently announced plans to substantially increase earnings for those workers in the coming years to provide them with more […]

16 hours ago

Burleigh County Auditor Mark Splonskowski poses Friday, July 7, 2023, in front of the state Capitol...

Associated Press

North Dakota election official challenges mail ballot counting law in Trump-aligned group’s lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota county election official is suing the state’s election director to block the counting of mail-in ballots received after Election Day in a lawsuit filed by a conservative group that also brought lawsuits amid former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud in 2020. An election law expert […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student, grace th...

Associated Press

Judge: Lawyers can gather evidence for $40M lawsuit filed by teacher who was shot by 6-year-old

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for a $40 million lawsuit against the school system, a judge ruled Friday. But the judge is yet to decide whether Abby Zwerner’s case will end up in a civil courtroom or before the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission. The Newport News School Board wants the lawsuit dismissed and argues […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

69-year-old woman killed by an alligator drowned and had blunt force trauma, autopsy finds

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (AP) — A 69-year-old woman killed by an alligator in South Carolina on Tuesday had drowned and experienced blunt force trauma, according to local news reports on the autopsy. Holly Jenkins has been identified by the local coroner as the woman who the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said was […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Govs. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., a presidential candidate, and Phil Murphy, D-N.J. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Gov. Spencer Cox, R-Utah; Oksana […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

DNA testing leads to former US Army soldier in 1978 killing of woman in Germany