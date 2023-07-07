Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

A 10-year-old Canadian girl is wowing the skateboarding world. Tony Hawk is her mentor for X Games

Jul 7, 2023, 1:41 PM | Updated: 2:12 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Skateboarding is more than just a way of life for Reese Nelson, it’s all she’s ever known.

The 10-year-old from Calgary can’t remember when she first started skating or when she first dropped into a halfpipe, it’s just been omnipresent in her life.

Given that, it’s no surprise she has caught the attention of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

Nelson will be competing in the women’s vert and the best trick events at the upcoming X-Games. Skating in the women’s vert is especially important for Nelson, since that event hasn’t been held at the X-Games since 2010, three years before she was born.

“It’s really exciting,” Nelson from Carlsbad, California, told The Canadian Press. “I’m excited for everybody to see what women can do on vert.”

Hawk, who has become a mentor and coach for Nelson, created his Vert Alert event in 2021 to try and promote the sport that made him an internationally renowned star. He made sure his tour has men’s and women’s events to help re-establish vert skateboarding for women.

“They’re not seeing the bigger picture or looking further beyond like specific events,” said Hawk of the omission of women’s vert from other competitions. “There is a thriving skate scene of women that do skate vert. A lot of them also skate park and vert but now there are a select few that are focusing strictly on vert and thriving.”

Nelson is one of them.

She placed third in the women’s vert final at this year’s Vert Alert and won the women’s best trick event to clinch a spot at the X-Games, which will be in Ventura, California, on July 21-23.

Winning at Vert Alert also introduced Nelson to Hawk. She said she didn’t understand what a big deal he is in the skateboarding world at first.

“Not until the first time we went out and everybody went crazy about him being there,” said Nelson with a laugh. “I mean, it’s just normal for me, because we skate together a lot.

“When we do skate together, he has helped me on a lot of tricks.”

Hawk said that it’s been a pleasure coaching Nelson, who is very determined when she wants to nail a trick.

“She knows what she wants, she knows what she wants to do, and there is no compromise,” said Hawk with a chuckle.

Getting coached by Hawk is a big deal to Nelson’s parents as well.

“It’s so great to watch Reese doing what she loves,” said her mother Lindsey Bedier. “She’s this happy 10 year old who just happens to be super motivated and in love with skateboarding and I think her life is strange and crazy but for her, it’s just normal.

“These are her spaces. It’s very strange for us, but very normal for her.”

Hawk said that Nelson is a natural on a board and has immediately fit into the world of competitive skateboarding. He’s impressed with how far she has come in the past two years.

“In terms of difficulty factor, she’s on par with some of the best,” said Hawk. “It’s not a great surprise to me (that she’s qualified for the X-Games), but I’m super proud of her.

“I just hope that she doesn’t feel too much pressure about it. I hope she enjoys the ride and the opportunity as opposed to feeling like she has to perform to her utmost.”

___

AP sports: https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

National News

Associated Press

Federal prosecutors accuse Michigan man of strangling missing 2-year-old

A Michigan man apparently strangled his ex-girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter with a cellphone cord and left her body in a Detroit alley, according to a federal complaint filed Friday. The U.S. attorney’s office in Grand Rapids charged 26-year-old Rashad Trice with kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death in connection with Wynter Cole Smith’s disappearance, […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Iowa Republicans will pursue a 6-week abortion ban during a special session that starts Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Republican-controlled Legislature will aim to enact a ban on abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy during a rare special session that starts Tuesday, a draft of the bill released Friday shows. The proposed measure is similar to a 2018 law that a to call for the extraordinary session. […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Chicago area man who drowned trying to help children had survived 9/11 attacks

WINNETKA, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man who drowned in Lake Michigan while trying to help children struggling in the lake was a survivor of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, his family said. Witnesses said Luke Laidley, 43, was boating Tuesday with others on the lakefront north of […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

DNA testing leads to former US Army soldier in 1978 killing of woman in Germany

DNA testing has led to the arrest of a Nebraska man who was repeatedly questioned over decades in the 1978 stabbing death of a woman while he was stationed with the U.S. Army in Germany, authorities said. Tommy Molina, 69, was arrested in the western Nebraska city of Gering on June 21, the U.S. Marshals […]

14 hours ago

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White Hou...

Associated Press

Biden adviser says US is pressing for the release of reporter who has spent 100 days in Russian jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday said the U.S. has been in contact with Russian officials to press for the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as Friday marked the 100th day of the journalist being detained by the Russian government. Sullivan said he also spoke with […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to reporters Friday, June 9, 2023, in Washington. Smith's ...

Associated Press

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations involving Trump have cost more than $9 million

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations of President Donald Trump’s retention of classified records and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election have cost more than $9 million over the first several months, according to documents released Friday. The special counsel’s office spent more than $5.4 million on things like employees’ salaries, travel and […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

A 10-year-old Canadian girl is wowing the skateboarding world. Tony Hawk is her mentor for X Games