Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Jul 7, 2023, 3:08 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Govs. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., a presidential candidate, and Phil Murphy, D-N.J.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Gov. Spencer Cox, R-Utah; Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States; Kate Calvin, NASA’s chief scientist and senior climate adviser.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Barbara Lee, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Tim Kaine, D-Va.; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate.

National News

Associated Press

2 men arrested in shooting that killed 3 people and injured 8 in Texas

DALLAS (AP) — Two men were arrested Friday in a shooting that killed three people and injured eight others as a crowd of hundreds gathered in a Texas neighborhood on the eve of the Fourth of July, police said. Christopher Redic Jr., 20, and Brandon Williams, 19, were both taken into custody on murder charges […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Protesters of Kentucky Senate Bill SB150, known as the Transgender Health Bill, cheer on spe...

Associated Press

Kentucky AG challenges federal judge’s blocking of state law banning transgender youth treatment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking a federal appeals court to lift an injunction that blocks portions of a new state law banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Cameron’s emergency motion to the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals challenges last month’s federal court ruling that temporarily blocked parts of […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Vehicles enter at the main security gate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary — the Angola ...

Associated Press

Juveniles at Angola maximum-security prison are slated to move to a new youth facility in the fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Juveniles currently housed at the country’s largest maximum-security adult prison in Louisiana will be moved to a youth detention facility by late fall, officials said Friday. Currently 15 youths are housed at Angola, Curtis Nelson Jr., the deputy secretary of Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice, said during a public meeting. […]

15 hours ago

Mohammad Ahmadi poses for a portrait in Alexandria, Va., Friday, July 7, 2023, while holding a phon...

Associated Press

An Afghan man who spent years helping US forces in Afghanistan is shot and killed in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — At 31 years old, Nasrat Ahmad Yar had spent most of his adult life working with the U.S. military in Afghanistan before escaping to America in search of a better life for his wife and four children. He found work as a ride-share driver and even managed to send money back to […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Federal prosecutors accuse Michigan man of strangling missing 2-year-old

A Michigan man apparently strangled his ex-girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter with a cellphone cord and left her body in a Detroit alley, according to a federal complaint filed Friday. The U.S. attorney’s office in Grand Rapids charged 26-year-old Rashad Trice with kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death in connection with Wynter Cole Smith’s disappearance, […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Iowa Republicans will pursue a 6-week abortion ban during a special session that starts Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Republican-controlled Legislature will aim to enact a ban on abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy during a rare special session that starts Tuesday, a draft of the bill released Friday shows. The proposed measure is similar to a 2018 law that a to call for the extraordinary session. […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows