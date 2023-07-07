Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

New minimum pay rates for NYC app-based food delivery workers are delayed

Jul 7, 2023, 3:41 PM

FILE - In this March 16, 2020 file photo, a delivery worker rides his bicycle along a path on the W...

FILE - In this March 16, 2020 file photo, a delivery worker rides his bicycle along a path on the West Side Highway in New York. New York City was ordered Friday, July 7, 2023, to temporarily delay new minimum pay standards for food delivery workers after being sued by Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — A judge Friday ordered New York City to temporarily delay new minimum pay standards for app-based food delivery workers, a day after being sued by Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub.

City officials recently announced plans to substantially increase earnings for those workers in the coming years to provide them with more financial stability. The law was set to take effect July 12 with an initial increased pay rate of $17.96 an hour.

But food delivery services DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber, along with New York-based Relay Delivery, sued Thursday in state Supreme Court in Manhattan. The companies claimed the city’s rule-making process was flawed and that higher costs would be passed along to consumers.

Judge Nicholas Moyne on Friday ordered a temporary delay on enacting the new standard pending a hearing on July 31.

The food delivery giants praised the order.

“We are pleased with the judge’s decision today to delay implementation of a rule that, if allowed to stand, will have serious adverse consequences for delivery partners, consumers and independent businesses,” Grubhub said in a prepared statement.

Department of Consumer and Worker Protection Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga said she was “extremely disappointed” with the delay.

“These apps currently pay workers far below the minimum wage, and this pay rate would help lift thousands of working New Yorkers and their families out of poverty,” she said in a statement. “We look forward to a quick decision so that the dignified pay rate that workers deserve to earn is not delayed any more than necessary.”

National News

Burleigh County Auditor Mark Splonskowski poses Friday, July 7, 2023, in front of the state Capitol...

Associated Press

North Dakota election official challenges mail ballot counting law in Trump-aligned group’s lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota county election official is suing the state’s election director to block the counting of mail-in ballots received after Election Day in a lawsuit filed by a conservative group that also brought lawsuits amid former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud in 2020. An election law expert […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student, grace th...

Associated Press

Judge: Lawyers can gather evidence for $40M lawsuit filed by teacher who was shot by 6-year-old

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for a $40 million lawsuit against the school system, a judge ruled Friday. But the judge is yet to decide whether Abby Zwerner’s case will end up in a civil courtroom or before the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission. The Newport News School Board wants the lawsuit dismissed and argues […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

69-year-old woman killed by an alligator drowned and had blunt force trauma, autopsy finds

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (AP) — A 69-year-old woman killed by an alligator in South Carolina on Tuesday had drowned and experienced blunt force trauma, according to local news reports on the autopsy. Holly Jenkins has been identified by the local coroner as the woman who the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said was […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Govs. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., a presidential candidate, and Phil Murphy, D-N.J. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Gov. Spencer Cox, R-Utah; Oksana […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

2 men arrested in shooting that killed 3 people and injured 8 in Texas

DALLAS (AP) — Two men were arrested Friday in a shooting that killed three people and injured eight others as a crowd of hundreds gathered in a Texas neighborhood on the eve of the Fourth of July, police said. Christopher Redic Jr., 20, and Brandon Williams, 19, were both taken into custody on murder charges […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Protesters of Kentucky Senate Bill SB150, known as the Transgender Health Bill, cheer on spe...

Associated Press

Kentucky AG challenges federal judge’s blocking of state law banning transgender youth treatment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking a federal appeals court to lift an injunction that blocks portions of a new state law banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Cameron’s emergency motion to the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals challenges last month’s federal court ruling that temporarily blocked parts of […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

New minimum pay rates for NYC app-based food delivery workers are delayed