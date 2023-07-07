Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Nebraska mom pleads guilty to giving daughter pills for an abortion and helping bury the fetus

Jul 7, 2023, 4:29 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MADISON, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska mother pleaded guilty Friday to giving her 17-year-old daughter pills for an illegal abortion last year and helping to burn and bury the fetus.

Under a plea agreement, Jessica Burgess, 42, of Norfolk, admitted to providing an abortion after 20 weeks of gestation, false reporting and tampering with human skeletal remains. Charges of concealing the death of another person and abortion by someone other than a licensed physician were dismissed.

Burgess was accused of helping her then-17-year-old daughter, Celeste Burgess, end her pregnancy. Madison County District Court documents show she ordered abortion pills on the internet.

After the teen aborted the 29-week-old fetus, the two burned the remains and buried them in a field north of Norfolk in northeastern Nebraska. Authorities later found the burned fetus.

Madison County Attorney Joe Smith has said it’s the first time he has charged anyone with illegally performing an abortion after 20 weeks, a restriction that was passed in 2010. In May, Republican Gov. Jim Pillen signed a 12-week abortion ban,

Jessica Burgess is set for sentencing Sept. 22. Two of the counts against her are felonies; one is a misdemeanor.

Celeste Burgess, now 18, was charged as an adult and pleaded guilty in May to removing, concealing or abandoning a dead body. She is scheduled to be sentenced July 20. She faces up to two years in prison.

Via Facebook messages, the two discussed terminating the pregnancy and plans to destroy the evidence. The messages, which law enforcement acquired using a search warrant, were detailed in court documents.

According to the documents, the daughter talked in the messages “about how she can’t wait to get the ‘thing’ out of her body.” She also said “I will finally be able to wear jeans.” In one message, Jessica Burgess told her daughter she had obtained the pills and gave her instructions on how to end her pregnancy.

Last summer, a man pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor for helping the women bury the fetus on his parents’ land. He got probation.

National News

Associated Press

Investigator with a metro Atlanta prosecutor’s office shot in car by other motorist, police say

ATLANTA (AP) — An investigator with a metro Atlanta county prosecutor’s office was shot and wounded by another motorist while driving Friday evening, police said, and a widespread search was launched for the suspect using helicopters, canines and road patrols. Initial information indicated the investigator with the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office was not on […]

20 hours ago

An intersection near the scene of a fatal shooting spree is seen, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Philad...

Associated Press

Philadelphia community tries to heal from trauma as shooter’s mental health comes into focus

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In the weeks before Kimbrady Carriker increasingly agitated and erratic, sometimes pacing the house wearing a bulletproof vest, prosecutors and others have said. Now, in the wake of Monday’s bloodshed, officials are urging people to call police or the city’s mental health resource line when they see suspicious social media posts or […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Rail union says Virginia derailment renews questions about Norfolk Southern’s safety practices

The union that represents locomotive engineers says a Thursday night coal train derailment in Virginia is renewing questions about Norfolk Southern’s safety practices. The derailment happened coming down out of the Appalachian Mountains near Elliston about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) outside Roanoke. Fortunately, it involved coal cars and not hazardous materials like those that generated […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, is one big step closer to freedom

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s governor announced Friday that he won’t ask the state Supreme Court to block parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, paving the way for her release after serving 53 years in prison for two infamous murders. In a brief statement, the governor’s office said an appeal was unlikely to […]

20 hours ago

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks to reporters about Hunter Biden Tuesday, June 20, 2023, on Capitol...

Associated Press

Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin says he’s not running for open US Senate seat

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, a congressman from the suburbs of the nation’s capital, announced Friday he will not run for the U.S. Senate seat that is opening with the retirement of Sen. Ben Cardin. Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Reform Committee who is in his fourth-term, had […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

UN to keep pushing for extension of food and fertilizer exports from Russia and Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Top U.N. officials vowed Friday to keep working for an extension of the deal that allows food and fertilizer exports from Russia and Ukraine despite their war, pushing back at Moscow’s pessimism about a renewal before the July 17 expiration. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged both countries to make global food […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Nebraska mom pleads guilty to giving daughter pills for an abortion and helping bury the fetus