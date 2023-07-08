Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

A Vermont police officer, aged 19, died in a crash with a burglary suspect she was chasing

Jul 8, 2023, 8:28 AM | Updated: 8:48 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont police officer was killed and two other officers were injured when a burglary suspect crashed into two police cruisers pursuing him, Vermont State Police said.

Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, 19, was killed on Friday afternoon. The crash happened as police chased a vehicle driven by Tate Rheaume, 20, a suspect in an attempted break-in at a house, state police said.

Evidence indicates that Rheaume crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the Ebbighausen’s cruiser, police said. The suspect’s truck also hit another police cruiser.

Ebbighausen was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other officers and Rheaume were taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Rheaume was transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

State police said they are investigating the role impairment and speed played in the crash and are working with the Rutland County state’s attorney on potential charges. It was not immediately known if Rheaume is being represented by an attorney.

Ebbighausen, of Ira, Vermont, started working with the Rutland Police Department in May as a part-time officer, state police said. She was scheduled to start training in August at the Vermont Police Academy to become a full-time officer, police said.

National News

Associated Press

Tennessee can enforce ban on transgender care for minors, court says

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth can go into effect — at least for now — after a federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily reversed a lower court ruling. Late last month a district court judge in Tennessee found that the state’s new law banning transgender therapies like […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Britain's Prince Charles, left, greets the President of the United States Joe Biden ahead of...

Associated Press

Biden is heading to Europe. A king and a war are on his agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The first stop is London, where Biden will meet with King Charles III for the first time since his Lithuania. Alliance leaders will debate the war and revise plans for dealing with Russian aggression. The final stop is in Helsinki, where Biden is expected to […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Inmate suspected of homicide escapes from a Pennsylvania jail using bed sheets

WARREN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities were searching Saturday for an inmate described by police as “very dangerous” who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania using bed sheets, officials said. Michael Burham was last seen wearing a blue denim coat from the jail, white and orange pants, and orange shoes, Warren police said Friday. Burham […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas police find 6 people injured after shooting at El Paso party, updated news report says

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A shooting at a party in Texas wounded six people on Friday night, according to a news report. Police in El Paso said the shooting happened on Swan Drive near the El Paso Country Club in the city’s Upper Valley area around 9:45 p.m., KVIA-TV reported. None of the victims […]

9 hours ago

KCCI-TV chief meteorologist Chris Gloninger stands outside his home, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Wes...

Associated Press

Harassment of TV meteorologists reflects broader anti-science, anti-media trends

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The harassment started to intensify as TV meteorologist Chris Gloninger did more reporting on climate change during local newscasts — outraged emails and even a threat to show up at his house. Gloninger said he had been recruited, in part, to “shake things up” at the Iowa station where he […]

1 day ago

A statue of Jack Daniels sits on a bench as a visitor enters a souvenir shop in the town where the ...

Associated Press

As whiskey and bourbon business booms, beloved distillers face pushback over taxes and emissions

MULBERRY, Tenn. (AP) — For decades, the whiskey and bourbon makers of Tennessee and Kentucky have been beloved in their communities. The distilleries where the liquor is manufactured and barrelhouses where it is aged have complemented the rural character of their neighborhoods, while providing jobs and the pride of a successful homegrown industry. Now, the […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

A Vermont police officer, aged 19, died in a crash with a burglary suspect she was chasing