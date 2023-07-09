Close
Los Angeles police arrest suspect in apparent random shootings at 3 locations with 1 person wounded

Jul 9, 2023, 4:47 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police in Los Angeles arrested a suspect following what appeared to be a series of random shootings that wounded one victim Saturday morning, a news report said.

The suspect allegedly fired randomly at people in East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights, with shootings reported between 6:20 a.m. and 7:20 a.m., KTLA-TV reported.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody after the Los Angeles Police Department located an unoccupied vehicle believed to have been used in the attacks. Officers later arrested a man who matched the suspect’s description when he exited a nearby home, KTLA reported.

Police found a rifle believed to have been used in the shootings during a search of the vehicle, the station reported.

Police said the first shooting occurred around 6:20 a.m. when a man in his 30s was critically injured while walking along a street. A suspect with a rifle was reported to have driven away from the scene. The victim was transported to a hospital and was in stable condition, police told KTLA.

The second shooting happened around 7:20 a.m. when a masked man armed with a rifle began firing shots before fleeing the scene in a car. A third shooting by a similar suspect with a rifle was reported in the Boyle Heights neighborhood. No one was hit at the second and third shooting scenes, KTLA reported.

The shootings in East Los Angeles occurred on the same day a suspect riding a scooter in two New York City boroughs killed an 87-year-old man and wounded three others in a string of random shootings, police said.

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody by officers who recovered a scooter and a handgun with an extended magazine, New York City Assistant Police Chief Joseph Kenny said.

