Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Man sought in Nebraska homicide, armed carjacking shot and killed by police in Iowa

Jul 9, 2023, 8:42 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A man sought in connection with a fatal shooting and an armed carjacking in Nebraska was shot and killed by police officers in Iowa following a chase.

Police in Omaha, Nebraska, responded to a domestic assault call before 6 a.m. Saturday and learned that 41-year-old Matthew Briggs had broken into a home and assaulted a woman, police said in a news release. She was able to escape.

Minutes later, police learned that Briggs drove his car through the garage door of a home nearby. The woman who lived there wasn’t home but Briggs shot at a neighbor who came over to check on him, police said. The neighbor was unhurt.

Around 7 a.m., police were called to a third home and found 52-year-old Steven Donsbach shot to death. Briggs was named as a person of interest.

On Saturday afternoon, a Toyota Camry was carjacked in suburban Omaha by a man matching Briggs’ description. Officers spotted the car and a pursuit began.

The chase crossed into Iowa. In Council Bluff, the Toyota crashed and two officers — one from Omaha and one from Council Bluffs — shot Briggs. He died at a hospital. Omaha police did not say what prompted the shooting, but said two guns were found in the stolen car Briggs was driving.

Both officers are on paid administrative pending an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

National News

The law office in Largo, Fla. is shown, Sunday, July 9, 2023, where the killing of attorney Steven ...

Associated Press

Florida prosecutors are laying out their case against a plastic surgeon facing the death penalty

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida prosecutors seeking the death penalty for a plastic surgeon accused of killing a lawyer and dumping his body in the Everglades have laid out their case in new court filings. Authorities say Dr. Tomasz Kosowski killed attorney Steven Cozzi in the bathroom of Cozzi’s law office moments after both […]

12 hours ago

Charred remains of a Cessna lie near the landing approach at French Valley Airport, in Murrieta, Ca...

Associated Press

Authorities identify 6 people killed in plane crash in southern California

MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified the six California residents who died Saturday when they were on a small plane that crashed after a flight that started in Las Vegas. A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration, Mina Kaji, told The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California, that the Cessna C550 business jet took off from […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Traffic passes a mural along Africatown Boulevard in Mobile, Ala., May 30, 2019. A museum th...

Associated Press

New museum in Alabama tells history of last known slave ship to US and its survivors

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A museum that tells the history of the Clotilda — the last ship known to transport Africans to the American South for enslavement — opened Saturday, exactly 163 years after the vessel arrived in Alabama’s Mobile Bay. Ceremonies dedicating the $1.3 million Africatown Heritage House and “Clotilda: The Exhibition” took place […]

12 hours ago

In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla. An Oklahoma...

Associated Press

Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

An Oklahoma judge has thrown out a lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, dashing an effort to obtain some measure of legal justice by survivors of the deadly racist rampage. Judge Caroline Wall on Friday dismissed with prejudice the lawsuit trying to force the city and others to make recompense for the […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

1 man arrested, 1 sought in connection with Kansas nightclub shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old man is in custody in connection with a mass shooting a week ago inside a Kansas nightclub, and police have identified a second man being sought. Wichita police arrested the man Friday as a suspect in the shooting on July 2 at City Nightz in downtown Wichita. Nine people […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

1 dead, 15 injured after SUV traveling wrong way collides with Chicago bus

CHICAGO (AP) — An SUV traveling the wrong way along a Chicago lakefront road collided with a city bus Sunday morning, killing one of the SUV’s passengers and injuring 15 other people, authorities said. A man was driving a Dodge Journey south along northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive when it crashed into a Chicago Transit […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Man sought in Nebraska homicide, armed carjacking shot and killed by police in Iowa