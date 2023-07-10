Close
Seattle All-Star Week weather is a home run

Jul 10, 2023, 9:07 AM | Updated: 11:00 am

Celebrity game...

Just like for the Celebrity Game last week, weather conditions will be ideal for Tuesday's All-Star Game. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Ted Buehner's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

In time for the All-Star activities Monday and Tuesday, near-ideal weather will be in play, perfect for players, tourists, and businesses.

The recent weather pattern of sunshine after the morning marine clouds give way will continue the next few days, with daily high temperatures warming into the 70s – about as good as it gets. Like the children’s story, the porridge will not be too hot nor too cold, but just right.

Seattle All-Star Game Guide: Rosters, details on marquee events

For out-of-town ball players and visitors, the weather will feel like air conditioning compared to other parts of the country. While the weather in the Puget Sound region is near perfect, the Pacific Southwest and desert regions continue to bake in 100-degree plus heat, and the Gulf Coast states simmer with heat and humidity, making it feel over 100 degrees.

To the north of all the heat are elements of severe weather with strong thunderstorms involving heavy rainfall and flash flooding, hail, strong damaging winds, and a few tornadoes.

Meanwhile, the Puget Sound area will continue to have much more moderate weather through the week with near-perfect temperatures.

For today’s Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park, the sun will be out when the event begins at 5 p.m. Winds will blow out of the south between 5 and 10 mph, meaning the left field bleachers will be easier to reach for those long balls.

More: Watch the MLB All-Star Drone show by the Space Needle

For Tuesday evening’s All-Star Game, the sun will blanket the center and right fields and bleachers at 5 p.m. game time. Temperatures at game time on both days are anticipated to be in the lower 70s.

Winds Tuesday evening are expected to swing around and come from the northwest, making it easier for long balls to leave the playing field beyond the right field fence.

The previous MLB All-Star Game on July 10, 2001, at the then-named Safeco Field, also had ideal weather conditions for this exhibition of baseball’s best in the game. Sunshine bathed the region that day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and a game-time temperature in the mid-70s.

So once again, the Puget Sound area will show off all that the region has to offer in summer weather, including TV shots of downtown Seattle, the waterfront, the sun setting over the Olympics, and Mt. Rainier changing colors as the sun settles over the horizon. The Chamber of Commerce and the Seattle Mariners could not ask for anything more.

