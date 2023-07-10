Man armed with knife shot by police in Sultan, dog killed

A man is in the hospital after being shot by Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies in Sultan on Sunday. The officers also shot and killed his dog.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday night, deputies went to check on a report of a 44-year-old man armed with a knife at 2nd Street and Cedar Avenue in Sultan.

Investigators say the deputies found him fighting another man, and he refused to listen to their orders.

In a press release, Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART), the independent team investigating what happened, said that “a physical struggle ensued, and the suspect was shot and wounded.”

During the fight, the man’s dog ran out of his house, and deputies pulled the trigger, ultimately killing the dog.

Police say the man did not have life-threatening injuries, and he was brought to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.