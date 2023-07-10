Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Sex charges dismissed against reality TV doctor and girlfriend

Jul 10, 2023, 10:10 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has dismissed sex charges against a reality TV show doctor and his girlfriend who had been accused of drugging and raping women in a case that drew international attention.

Court records show that charges of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense were dismissed Friday against Dr. Grant Robicheaux, a surgeon who previously appeared on a Bravo TV show called “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male,” and girlfriend Cerissa Riley.

The decision came after a preliminary hearing before Superior Court Judge Michael Leversen, who determined there was not sufficient evidence on the sex charges to proceed to trial, the Orange County Register reported.

The pair also faces drug charges and is due to appear in court July 19. Robicheaux is also charged with possession of an assault weapon. They previously pleaded not guilty.

A message seeking comment was left for the state attorney general’s office, which has been prosecuting the case.

The couple’s attorneys did not immediately comment on the decision, a spokesperson said.

The case drew international attention in 2018 when Robicheaux and Riley were charged in connection with up to seven victims who authorities said were plied with drugs and sexually assaulted at the pair’s home in the upscale community of Newport Beach when they were uncapable of resisting.

The case was also tied up in a contentious political battle between Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and his predecessor Tony Rackauckas, who Spitzer accused of improperly handling the case and using it to draw publicity.

After winning election and taking office, Spitzer sought to pared down the charges for prosecution.

National News

Associated Press

Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown mounts 2nd bid for US Senate in Nevada after losing GOP primary in 2022

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown made his long-awaited U.S. Senate candidacy official on Monday, jumping into the race to take on Democratic incumbent Jacky Rosen a year after losing the Republican nomination to challenge Nevada’s other U.S. senator. Brown’s campaign confirmed his bid Monday morning, and he’ll host an event near […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in In...

Associated Press

Ex-Indiana attorney general enters GOP governor’s race after groping case derailed 2020 reelection

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced Monday that he is entering the 2024 Indiana governor’s race nearly three years after his drunkenly groped four women during a party. Hill, 62, announced his run in a statement in which said he was joining the race for the Republican nomination “after much prayer […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Detroit-area officer charged with federal civil rights crime after punching Black man

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police officer who punched a young Black man in the face and slammed his head to the ground was charged Monday with a federal civil rights crime. A criminal complaint against Matthew Rodriguez was unsealed in federal court ahead of an afternoon news conference by U.S. Attorney Dawn […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Monitor urges contempt proceedings begin against New York City over Rikers jail conditions

NEW YORK (AP) — Contempt proceedings should be initiated against New York City over its failure to meet court-ordered reforms meant to stabilize the troubled Rikers Island jail complex, a federal monitor recommended on Monday. The court-appointed monitor made the recommendation in a filing in Manhattan federal court, where a judge is currently considering a […]

11 hours ago

Ted White II, a son of music superstar Aretha Franklin, arrives for a hearing, Monday, July 10, 202...

Associated Press

Jury selection underway in trial over Aretha Franklin’s handwritten wills

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge narrowed the issues Monday in a dispute over Aretha Franklin’s estate, saying the only task for jurors is whether a 2014 document handwritten by the Queen of Soul and found in couch cushions can be accepted as a valid will. The stipulation was made by attorneys for Franklin’s […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Search continues for ‘very dangerous’ jail escapee; stockpiles, campsites found

WARREN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities searching for an inmate described by police as “very dangerous” who used bed sheets to escape from a northwestern Pennsylvania jail say they believe he is still in the area and have found stockpiles or campsites in the woods he may have been using. Michael Burham, 34, who fled the […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Sex charges dismissed against reality TV doctor and girlfriend