Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Armed group kills peacekeeper in Central African Republic, UN says

Jul 10, 2023, 11:40 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — An unidentified armed group attacked a U.N. peacekeeping patrol Monday in the Central African Republic, killing a peacekeeper from Rwanda, the United Nations said.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said initial reports indicated the U.N. patrol returned fire and killed three of the assailants.

The attack happened as the peacekeepers were providing a protective presence around the town of Sam-Ouandja, in the Haute Kotto prefecture in the Central African Republic’s east, Dujarric said.

Peacekeepers were deployed to Sam-Ouandja last week in response to an attack on the town by an armed group, which fled after the peacekeepers intervened, he said. He said the U.N. mission had expanded the security perimeter around the town over the past five days to protect the community and support aid deliveries.

Valentine Rugwabiza, head of the U.N. mission, strongly condemned the attack. She said the peacekeepers will remain in Sam-Ouandja and the mission is engaging with authorities to deploy national forces to the area, according to Dujarric.

The mineral-rich but impoverished Central African Republic has faced deadly intercommunal fighting since 2013, when predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power and forced President Francois Bozize from office. Mostly Christian militias later fought back, also targeting civilians in the streets. Untold thousands were killed, and most of the capital’s Muslims fled in fear.

A U.N. peacekeeping mission known as MINUSCA was deployed in 2014 and now has nearly 17,500 uniformed personnel in the country. Its mandate was extended for 12 months until November.

After the constitutional court rejected Bozize’s candidacy to run for president in December 2020, President Faustin-Archange Touadera won a second term with 53% of the vote. But he continues to face opposition from a rebel coalition linked to Bozize.

Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group, whose leader led a short-lived mutiny in Russia last month, have helped keep Touadera in power. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the state-run RT television network after the mutiny that hundreds of Russian fighters would remain in Central African Republic.

National News

Associated Press

Sheriff’s deputy dies following assault by jail inmate after hospital visit in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An sheriff’s deputy died Monday after being assaulted in a transport van by a jail inmate whom he had just taken to a hospital visit in Indianapolis, authorities said. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, died at Eskenazi Hospital, following the attack, Sheriff Kerry Forestal said. The inmate, Orlando Mitchell, 34, […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Giraffe named Twiga, who was among the oldest cared for by humans, died at age 31 at East Texas zoo

LUFKIN, Texas (AP) — A giraffe named Twiga who died over the weekend at an East Texas zoo at the age of 31 was among the oldest giraffes being cared for by humans. Twiga was found dead Saturday morning at the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin, a city of about 34,000 about 170 miles (273 […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs superfan accused in bank robbery and suspected in many more across central U.S.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A rabid Kansas City Chiefs fan known on Twitter as “ChiefsAholic” is accused of robbing a bank in Iowa, and federal authorities suspect he’s responsible for bank and credit union robberies throughout the central U.S. Federal prosecutors on Monday announced that 28-year-old Xaviar Michael Babudar of Overland Park, Kansas, was […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Was no picnic? Pilot charged for illegal Grand Teton National Park landing blames bad weather

Associated Press (AP) — A helicopter pilot faces up to $10,000 in fines and a year in jail for making an illegal lakeside landing in Grand Teton National Park. But whether he was justified by a weather emergency or set down just to have a picnic is in dispute. Peter Smith, owner of air tour […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas governor names second interim attorney general ahead of Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has picked a longtime aide to serve as the state’s second acting attorney general following Republican Ken Paxton’s historic impeachment on allegations of misconduct and crimes, the governor’s office announced Monday. Angela Colmenero will step in as the state’s top lawyer on an interim basis starting Friday while […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Another man arrested in connection with shooting at Kansas nightclub

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A second suspect is now in custody in connection with a mass shooting that injured nearly a dozen people earlier this month in Kansas, Wichita police announced Monday. A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a felon. On Friday, a 19-year-old man […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Armed group kills peacekeeper in Central African Republic, UN says