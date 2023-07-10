Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Vermont man pleads innocent to crash that killed officer, held on $100,000 bail

Jul 10, 2023, 12:13 PM

This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows nearly three dozen Vermont law enforcement office...

This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows nearly three dozen Vermont law enforcement officers and first responders on Saturday, July 8, 2023 escorting Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen's body in a procession from the medical examiner's office in Burlington back to Rutland, state police said. Ebbinghausen, a part-time officer, was killed Friday when state police say a burglary suspect crashed into her cruiser during a chase. (Vermont State Police via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Vermont State Police via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man accused of killing a 19-year-old police officer during a pursuit last week told investigators he didn’t pull over before the fatal crash because getting arrested would hurt his chances of joining the Marines, according to court documents released Monday.

Tate Rheaume, 20, pleaded innocent Monday to charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and attempting to elude police, both with death resulting.

His attorney argued Rheaume should be released without bail and supervised by his sister, and that he wasn’t a flight risk given his strong family ties to the area and lack of a criminal record. But a judge ordered him held on $100,000 bail, agreeing with prosecutors that Rheaume’s behavior — namely fleeing from police — necessitated a high bail amount.

According to police, Rheaume was being chased by officers Friday afternoon when his pickup truck crossed the center line and collided head-on with a cruiser driven by Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen. Ebbighausen, who was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the cruiser, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect’s truck also hit another police cruiser. Two other officers and Rheaume were injured.

According to a police affidavit, the pursuit started after Rheaume broke into the home of an ex-girlfriend with whom he has two children. Concerned about his mental state, she had taken the children to her grandmother’s house, but her boyfriend called police after seeing security camera footage of Rheaume at their home.

“Mr. Rheaume said that he didn’t want to get in trouble so when the police tried to stop him, he didn’t stop,” State Police Sgt. Jay Riggen wrote. “Mr. Rheaume said that he had ambitions to get into the Marine Corps and believed than an arrest for this offense would hurt this ambition.”

Rheaume also said he takes multiple prescriptions and had used cannabis that day, and described his sense of impairment at the time of the crash as a seven or eight on a scale of one to 10, Riggen said.

National News

A hiker pauses during her hike early Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix. National Weather Service sa...

Associated Press

How extreme heat takes a toll on the mind and body, according to experts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Southwestern U.S. is bracing for another week of blistering temperatures, with forecasters on Monday extending an excessive heat warning through the weekend for Arizona’s most populated area, and alerting residents in parts of Nevada and New Mexico to stay indoors. The metro Phoenix area is on track to tie or […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Sheriff’s deputy dies following assault by jail inmate after hospital visit in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An sheriff’s deputy died Monday after being assaulted in a transport van by a jail inmate whom he had just taken to a hospital visit in Indianapolis, authorities said. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, died at Eskenazi Hospital, following the attack, Sheriff Kerry Forestal said. The inmate, Orlando Mitchell, 34, […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Giraffe named Twiga, who was among the oldest cared for by humans, died at age 31 at East Texas zoo

LUFKIN, Texas (AP) — A giraffe named Twiga who died over the weekend at an East Texas zoo at the age of 31 was among the oldest giraffes being cared for by humans. Twiga was found dead Saturday morning at the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin, a city of about 34,000 about 170 miles (273 […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs superfan accused in bank robbery and suspected in many more across central U.S.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A rabid Kansas City Chiefs fan known on Twitter as “ChiefsAholic” is accused of robbing a bank in Iowa, and federal authorities suspect he’s responsible for bank and credit union robberies throughout the central U.S. Federal prosecutors on Monday announced that 28-year-old Xaviar Michael Babudar of Overland Park, Kansas, was […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Was no picnic? Pilot charged for illegal Grand Teton National Park landing blames bad weather

Associated Press (AP) — A helicopter pilot faces up to $10,000 in fines and a year in jail for making an illegal lakeside landing in Grand Teton National Park. But whether he was justified by a weather emergency or set down just to have a picnic is in dispute. Peter Smith, owner of air tour […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas governor names second interim attorney general ahead of Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has picked a longtime aide to serve as the state’s second acting attorney general following Republican Ken Paxton’s historic impeachment on allegations of misconduct and crimes, the governor’s office announced Monday. Angela Colmenero will step in as the state’s top lawyer on an interim basis starting Friday while […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Vermont man pleads innocent to crash that killed officer, held on $100,000 bail