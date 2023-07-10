Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Slaying suspect sheds handcuffs and shackles to escape at gas station during transport in Montana

Jul 10, 2023, 4:11 PM | Updated: 4:46 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities in western Montana were searching Monday for a Michigan slaying suspect who escaped custody over the weekend by removing his handcuffs and shackles at a gas station while being transported to face charges.

Suspect Chadwick Shane Mobley, 42, escaped on Sunday while being moved by a private company under contract with the U.S. Marshals Service through the town of Plains, the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office said.

The town of about 1,000 people along the Clark Fork river is surrounded by mountains and portions of the Lolo National Forest.

Local residents were advised to remove their keys and guns from their vehicles, lock their houses and report any suspicious activity. It was unknown if Mobley remained in the area, said Sanders County Undersheriff Jerry Johnson.

Michigan’s attorney general announced last week that Mobley would be charged with felony murder and other offenses in the death of Andrea Eilber, once he was returned to the state. Eilber was shot in the head at her relative’s home in Lapeer, Michigan in 2011.

Mobley was linked to the crime by DNA evidence found at the scene that was reanalyzed last year, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Mobley had been living in Utah but fled to Montana after being questioned by investigators, authorities said. He was arrested June 28 in Libby, Montana, which is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) from Plains. It was unclear how he managed to remove his handcuffs and shackles.

The Marshals Service was assisting in the search for Mobley, and local authorities were communicating about the case with law enforcement in Michigan, Johnson said.

National News

Associated Press

A woman accused of burning a Wyoming abortion clinic has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A college student who authorities say admitted setting fire to a building slated to become Wyoming’s only full-service abortion clinic has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, federal court documents showed Monday. Details of the proposed plea deal for Lorna Roxanne Green weren’t available to the public pending a judge’s approval […]

17 hours ago

FILE - A cyclist passes by the Colorado Capitol building, Jan. 15, 2021, in Denver. Two Democratic ...

Associated Press

Colorado lawmakers sue colleagues over closed-door meetings

DENVER (AP) — Two Democratic state lawmakers in Colorado are alleging that their colleagues repeatedly violated state open meetings law by gathering to discuss official business outside of the public’s view and directing aides to “omit or disguise” some meetings from representatives’ calendars, according to a lawsuit filed against their own caucus. The lawsuit, filed […]

17 hours ago

This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

Yemen’s rivals are not only clashing on the ground but battling economically for revenue from ports

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Sporadic armed clashes between Yemen’s Houthi rebels and government forces are straining peace efforts, and the rivals are now also battling over revenue from ports, trade, banking and natural resources, the country’s U.N. envoy said Monday. Special Representative Hans Grundberg told the U.N. Security Council that the fight over economic wealth […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Mayor of coastal Oregon city resigns over posts in police Facebook group

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of a city on the Oregon coast has apologized and resigned over offensive content he posted in a private Facebook group for current and retired police officers. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer apologized and resigned Monday morning, three days after the media outlet revealed that […]

17 hours ago

A hiker pauses during her hike early Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix. National Weather Service sa...

Associated Press

How extreme heat takes a toll on the mind and body, according to experts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Southwestern U.S. is bracing for another week of blistering temperatures, with forecasters on Monday extending an excessive heat warning through the weekend for Arizona’s most populated area, and alerting residents in parts of Nevada and New Mexico to stay indoors. The metro Phoenix area is on track to tie or […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Sheriff’s deputy dies following assault by jail inmate after hospital visit in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An sheriff’s deputy died Monday after being assaulted in a transport van by a jail inmate whom he had just taken to a hospital visit in Indianapolis, authorities said. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, died at Eskenazi Hospital, following the attack, Sheriff Kerry Forestal said. The inmate, Orlando Mitchell, 34, […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Slaying suspect sheds handcuffs and shackles to escape at gas station during transport in Montana