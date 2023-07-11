Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Stock market today: Wall Street points slightly higher ahead of US inflation update

Jul 11, 2023, 12:10 AM | Updated: 4:58 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Wall Street ticked modestly higher early Tuesday ahead of new U.S. inflation data that will play a role in a decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates when it meets later this month.

Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.1% and the S&P 500 edged 0.2% higher before the opening bell.

For the first time in more than a year, the Fed did not raise its benchmark lending rate when it two more increases are possible this year.

Forecasters expect inflation in June to fall to 3.1% from the previous month’s 4%. That would be higher than the Fed’s 2% target but down sharply from last year’s peak above 9%.

“They will have a hard time justifying further rate increases if headline inflation — which is their mandate — is moving convincingly towards target,” said Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics in a report.

It is still hoped that the U.S. can avoid a recession after a run-up in the Fed’s benchmark lending rate to cool inflation. They expected at least a brief recession starting this quarter but are more optimistic after U.S. hiring stayed strong.

Investors are waiting for U.S. corporate profit reports for an update on how companies are being affected by inflation and weaker consumer spending.

Delta Air Lines and PepsiCo report Thursday. JPMorgan Chase will headline a rush of bank reports on Friday.

The wide expectation is for companies across the S&P 500 to report a 7.2% drop in earnings per share for the second quarter from a year earlier. That would be the biggest drop for the index since the spring of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was paralyzing the global economy.

At midday in Europe, the CAC 40 in Paris rose 1%, the DAX in Frankfurt added 0.4% and the FTSE 100 in London declined 0.1%.

Tuesday in Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6% to 3,221.36 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added less than 0.1% to 32,203.57. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 1% to 18,659.93.

The Kospi in Seoul surged 1.7% to 2,562.49 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 jumped 1.5% to 7,108.90.

India’s Sensex was 0.6% higher at 65,719.45. New Zealand declined while Southeast Asian markets advanced.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 38 cents to $73.37 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 87 cents to $72.99 on Monday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, advanced 34 cents to $78.03 per barrel in London. It lost 78 cents the previous session to $77.69.

The dollar fell to 140.30 yen from Monday’s 141.32 yen. The euro held at $1.0999.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.2% on Monday following its second weekly decline in two months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite added 0.2%.

——

McDonald reported from Beijing; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Md.

World

This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

United Nations humanitarian chief says Sudan appears to be in a civil war ‘of the most brutal kind’

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Sudan appears to be in a civil war “of the most brutal kind” and the world needs a new forum for talks in pursuit of a cease-fire, the United Nations humanitarian chief told The Associated Press on Monday. Martin Griffiths spoke as regional leaders met in neighboring Ethiopia following the breakdown […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Markets hold steady ahead of a busy week of updates

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are largely standing still on Wall Street ahead of a week with updates on where inflation and corporate profits are heading. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in early trading Monday. The Dow rose 79 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite was little changed. The big question hanging over […]

2 days ago

FILE - Britain's Prince Charles, left, greets President of the United States Joe Biden ahead of the...

Associated Press

Ukraine and the environment will top the agenda when Biden meets with UK politicians and royalty

LONDON (AP) — A dash of pomp and a dose of politics are on the agenda during a stopover visit to the U.K. where President Joe Biden will discuss the environment with King Charles III and the war in Ukraine with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Biden landed in London late Sunday on his way to […]

2 days ago

In this image from video released by the U.S. Air Force, Russian military SU-34 and SU-35 aircraft ...

Associated Press

Russian fighter jets harass American drones over Syria, US military says

BEIRUT (AP) — Russian fighter jets have “harassed” American drones over Syria for the third day in a row this week, the U.S. military said. Tension between Russian and U.S. troops is not uncommon in Syria as both countries conduct patrols on the ground as well as overflights. Syria’s 12-year conflict has left half a […]

3 days ago

FILE - In this undated photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, two Chinese SU-30 fighter jets...

Associated Press

Keeping up pressure, China sends warships and fighter jets near Taiwan during Yellen’s Beijing visit

BEIJING (AP) — China’s People’s Liberation Army sent 13 aircraft and 6 vessels into airspace and waters around Taiwan over the past 24 hours as of early Saturday, overlapping with United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to Beijing aimed at mending strained relations. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it is monitoring the situation from the […]

4 days ago

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, plays a steel pan accompanied by musician ...

Associated Press

Caribbean leaders seeking discounted oil criticize US sanctions against Venezuela

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Caribbean leaders on Friday denounced U.S. economic sanctions against oil-rich Venezuela, saying they’ve been forced to buy costlier petroleum elsewhere as they struggle with tight budgets. Members of a Caribbean trade bloc known as Caricom called for removal of the sanctions, which prevent them from purchasing oil at a discounted rate […]

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Stock market today: Wall Street points slightly higher ahead of US inflation update