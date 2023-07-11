Close
Bank of America to pay more than $100M for doubling fees, opening accounts without customer consent

Jul 11, 2023, 6:10 AM

File - A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco, Monday, April 24, 202...

File - A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco, Monday, April 24, 2023. Bank of America is being ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees imposed on customers, withholding reward bonuses explicitly promised to credit card customers, and misappropriating sensitive personal information to open accounts without customer knowledge or authorization. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Bank of America must pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees, withholding reward bonuses and opening accounts without customer consent.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency also found that the bank’s double-dipping on fees was illegal.

Bank of America will pay $90 million in penalties to its organization and $60 million in penalties to the OCC, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday.

Bank of America, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, serves 68 million people and small business clients. The bank had $2.4 trillion in consolidated assets and $1.9 trillion in domestic deposits as of March 31, making it the second- largest bank in the U.S.

