LOCAL NEWS
Pilot of ultralight aircraft hurt in Arlington collision
Jul 11, 2023, 6:46 AM | Updated: 6:53 am
(Photo from KIRO 7)
An incident involving an ultralight aircraft left the pilot injured Sunday morning.
Shortly after 8 a.m., Arlington Police and firefighters were called to the Municipal Airport for a report of an ultralight aircraft collision involving one person.
The pilot was taken to Providence Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Arlington Police and airport staff were investigating the cause of the collision but have not released whether the aircraft hit something or whether it made a hard landing.
If you have more information about the incident, you’re asked to contact the Arlington Police Department and reference case number 2023-00013310.
For more information about ultralight aircraft, visit the United States Ultralight Association.