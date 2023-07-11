Close
LOCAL NEWS

Pilot of ultralight aircraft hurt in Arlington collision

Jul 11, 2023, 6:46 AM | Updated: 6:53 am

(Photo from KIRO 7)

An incident involving an ultralight aircraft left the pilot injured Sunday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m., Arlington Police and firefighters were called to the Municipal Airport for a report of an ultralight aircraft collision involving one person.

The pilot was taken to Providence Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Arlington Police and airport staff were investigating the cause of the collision but have not released whether the aircraft hit something or whether it made a hard landing.

If you have more information about the incident, you’re asked to contact the Arlington Police Department and reference case number 2023-00013310.

For more information about ultralight aircraft, visit the United States Ultralight Association.

