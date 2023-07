Suspect arrested after Humvee plows into Army headquarters building at Georgia base

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — A person was arrested after a military Humvee crashed into the Army office building for commanders and other top leaders at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia.

The vehicle plowed through the glass front doors of the Army post’s headquarters building Monday morning. No injuries were reported and a suspect was taken into custody, the Army Criminal Investigation Division said in a statement.

The agency did not identify the suspect or say what charges that person faces. The driver of the crashed vehicle has “prior military experience but is not currently an active member of the military,” Thomas B. Hamilton III, a spokesperson for the Criminal Investigation Division, said in an email Tuesday. He did not say whether the driver was the person arrested.

Located southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division. It’s the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.