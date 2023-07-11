Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Suspect arrested after Humvee plows into Army headquarters building at Georgia base

Jul 11, 2023, 8:04 AM | Updated: 10:34 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — A person was arrested after a military Humvee crashed into the Army office building for commanders and other top leaders at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia.

The vehicle plowed through the glass front doors of the Army post’s headquarters building Monday morning. No injuries were reported and a suspect was taken into custody, the Army Criminal Investigation Division said in a statement.

The agency did not identify the suspect or say what charges that person faces. The driver of the crashed vehicle has “prior military experience but is not currently an active member of the military,” Thomas B. Hamilton III, a spokesperson for the Criminal Investigation Division, said in an email Tuesday. He did not say whether the driver was the person arrested.

Located southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division. It’s the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.

National News

Associated Press

Police: Items believed connected to jail escapee still being found; reward increases

WARREN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities searching for a homicide suspect who used bedsheets to escape from a northwestern Pennsylvania jail last week say items found in the last 24 hours lead them to believe he is still in the area. Authorities added that reward money in the case has more than doubled. Lt. Col. George […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Man charged with murder in fatal drive-by shooting of 9-year-old suburban Chicago boy

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (AP) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 9-year-old boy attending his grandmother’s birthday party in suburban Chicago, police said Tuesday. Javier Murillo, 37, of Melrose Park, was charged in the shooting of Ulysses Campos, Franklin Park police said in a news release. […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Farmer Barry Evans drops dusty soil from a cotton crop he shredded and planted over with whe...

Associated Press

Climate change ratchets up the stress on farmworkers on the front lines of a warming Earth

Franks still works in berry fields in Washington but is also political director for farmworker union Familias Unidas por la Justicia.

14 hours ago

FILE - Voters are reflected in a window as they wait in line to participate in early voting at the ...

Associated Press

Election on constitutional amendments in Ohio could impact abortion rights measure

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Early in-person voting began Tuesday in an election in Ohio to determine whether to abortion rights amendment in the works. If approved, Issue 1 would raise the threshold for passing future constitutional changes from a simple majority in place since 1912 to a 60% supermajority. Proponents of the measure, represented by […]

14 hours ago

Officers and detectives gather at the scene where an inmate crashed a transport van after stealing ...

Associated Press

Inmate used chain from handcuffs to strangle Indiana deputy during escape attempt, officials say

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A jail inmate accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy who was transporting him in a van used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt in Indianapolis, according to court documents released Tuesday. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, died Monday at a hospital following the […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women Sept. 6...

Associated Press

Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten walked out of a California prison Tuesday after serving more than 50 years of a life sentence for her participation in two infamous murders. Van Houten “was released to parole supervision,” the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. She left the […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Suspect arrested after Humvee plows into Army headquarters building at Georgia base