Deer spotted on I-5 express lanes in Seattle

Jul 11, 2023, 10:20 AM

Deer spotted on I-5. (KIRO 7)

SEATTLE — Two deer somehow made their way onto the Interstate 5 express lanes just north of downtown Seattle.

At 4:23 a.m. Tuesday, a Washington State Department of Transportation camera at East Galer Street along Lake Union showed the confused animals walking back and forth along the barrier as cars zoomed by on the other side.

WSDOT moved the camera to follow the deer.

At 4:34 a.m., a WSDOT truck appeared, approached the animals, and began slowly herding them northbound toward Roanoke.

At 4:40 a.m., the driver repositioned the truck across the lanes. The deer could not be seen amid the flashing lights, and there were reports that they had jumped over a barrier.

The express lanes open for southbound traffic at 5 a.m., and by 5:09 a.m., traffic was seen as usual.

We’re working to find out the status of the deer.

 

