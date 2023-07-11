Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

UN human rights body takes up concerns about Quran burnings in Europe

Jul 11, 2023, 1:15 PM

FILE - U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk speaks about the activities of his offic...

FILE - U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk speaks about the activities of his office and recent human rights developments around the globe, during the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 7, 2023. The U.N. human rights chief used a special debate on burnings of the Quran in Sweden and other European countries to tread the fine line between freedom of expression and respect for religious belief. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief used a special debate on Tuesday about burnings of the Quran in Sweden and other European countries to tread a fine line between freedom of expression and respect for religious beliefs, while broadening his call for respect of “all others” including migrants, LGBTQI+ people, and women and girls who wear headscarves.

Volker Türk, speaking to the Human Rights Council, took on hatred and discrimination that fans violence amid growing concerns about “manufactured” shows of intolerance aimed to drive a wedge between civilizations. Recent burnings of the Quran have had sweeping repercussions and even weighed on Turkey’s reflections about whether to admit Sweden into NATO.

The debate, coming during the council’s summer session, shaped up largely along the lines of Western countries that condemned such intolerance but affirmed the right to freedom of expression, and predominantly Muslim countries who want governments to strengthen their legal arsenals to ban expressions of religious intolerance and hatred that could lead to violence, discrimination or hostility.

“We’d like to stress that freedom of expression is an ethical value that should spread to peaceful coexistence rather than causing a clash of civilizations,” said Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia, in a video statement. “We should spread values of tolerance.”

Türk denounced the Quran burnings in Europe among recent incidents that “appear to have been manufactured to express contempt and inflame anger, to drive wedges between people and to provoke transforming differences of perspective into hatred and perhaps violence.”

Beyond matters of legislation or government, he said people must show respect to “all others” and insisted that “advocacy of hatred that constitutes incitement to violence, discrimination and hostility should be prohibited in every state.”

Türk cautioned that hate speech of all kinds was on the rise — even if it isn’t always deemed to incite violence.

“Dehumanizing women and denying their equality with men; verbally abusing Muslim women and girls who wear a headscarf; sneering at people with disabilities; making false claims that migrants or people of specific ethnicities are more likely to engage in crime or smearing LGBTQ+ people — all such hate speech is similar in that it stems from the baseline notion that some people are less deserving of respect as human beings,” he said.

Pakistan and Palestine led a push for a council resolution that, among other things, called on countries to take steps to “prevent and prosecute acts and advocacy of religious hatred that constitute incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence.”

The United States said it wouldn’t support the resolution amid concerns that it could trample on a fundamental right to freedom of expression.

“We know from experience that attempting to ban such expression actually usually amplifies it further by bringing even more attention to it and often serves as a catalyst for further hatred,” said Rashad Hussain, the U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, expressing U.S. opposition to so-called “blasphemy” laws.

“Such laws also fail to address the underlying causes of bigotry,” he said, calling instead for efforts to “reinvigorate education and interfaith intercultural dialogue to confront hate speech.”

A vote was expected Wednesday morning.

Politics

FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women Sept. 6...

Associated Press

Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten walked out of a California prison Tuesday after serving more than 50 years of a life sentence for her participation in two infamous murders. Van Houten “was released to parole supervision,” the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. She left the […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Man takes woman hostage in hotel room at Caesars casino, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man has taken a woman hostage inside the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas police said Tuesday. The man pulled the woman into a hotel room around 9:15 a.m., police spokesman Capt. Steve Connell said. A chair and other items were thrown out a broken window and landed in […]

13 hours ago

Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing to consider his...

Associated Press

Joint Chiefs nominee wins over lawmakers but faces uncertain fate because of senator’s hold

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s pick to serve as America’s top military officer warned senators Tuesday of the difficulties posed by any potential conflict in Asia and described how he would use lessons learned from the Ukraine war to help the U.S. military prepare. But Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr. may not be […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Workers in Maine will get paid family and medical leave starting in 2026

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Most Maine workers will get up to 12 weeks of paid time off for family or medical reasons as part of a supplemental budget Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed into law on Tuesday. The spending bill included $25 million in startup costs for the state program which allows workers — starting […]

13 hours ago

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions during a news conference about a new state la...

Associated Press

Kansas lawmakers botched the drafting of a new anti-trans law, agency attorney says

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators botched the drafting of a new law aimed at preventing transgender people from changing how their sex is listed on their driver’s licenses, a state agency’s lawyer argued in a court filing made public Tuesday. An anti-transgender rights law that took effect July 1 conflicts with another law governing […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

California man paralyzed from run-in with police gets $20 million settlement

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California man who was left paralyzed after he was slammed to the ground during a traffic stop won a $20 million settlement, one of the largest in the state’s history, officials announced Tuesday. Gregory Gross, an Army veteran who lives in Yuba City, sued the police department in 2022 after […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

UN human rights body takes up concerns about Quran burnings in Europe