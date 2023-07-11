Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Election on constitutional amendments in Ohio could impact abortion rights measure

Jul 11, 2023, 2:02 PM

FILE - Voters are reflected in a window as they wait in line to participate in early voting at the ...

FILE - Voters are reflected in a window as they wait in line to participate in early voting at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland, Oct. 6, 2020. Voter registration closes Monday, July 10, 2023, in Ohio for a high-stakes Aug. 8 election on whether to make it tougher to amend the state constitution. Early in-person voting starts July 11. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Early in-person voting began Tuesday in an election in Ohio to determine whether to abortion rights amendment in the works.

If approved, Issue 1 would raise the threshold for passing future constitutional changes from a simple majority in place since 1912 to a 60% supermajority.

Proponents of the measure, represented by the Protect Our Constitution coalition, argue that the increased percentage will keep deep-pocketed interest groups from pushing unwanted abortion, gun control, minimum wage, farm and other policies on Ohioans.

One Person One Vote, the opposition campaign, says the rushed effort in an off-year election is intended to prevent passing policies that are popular with a majority of average Ohioans but opposed by the increasingly conservative GOP supermajority at the Statehouse.

Since the landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion was even conservative ones, have passed handily — but generally with less than 60% of the vote.

The way the constitutional amendment issue was rushed onto an off-year, summer ballot could mean a tiny percentage of Ohio voters will decide the issue, the opponents contend. County election boards reported initial turnout was steady to robust in an Aug. 8 contest not initially on the 2023 calendar.

The high-stakes election also is taking place under sweeping election law changes enacted in January. Some of those affected registration, which closed Monday.

Eligible Ohioans using a paper form to register or update a registration were required to provide additional identification for the first time this year: either an Ohio driver’s license, ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. Also, they needed to use a paper form that conformed with the one developed by Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, his office said.

The language appearing on voters’ August ballots has been the subject of litigation. Though the Ohio Supreme Court agreed to order some minor tweaks, justices let stand a description of the amendment as “elevating” the standards for qualifying and passing future constitutional amendments in the state. One Person One Vote had argued that the term carries a positive connotation that could bias voters toward a “yes” vote, but justices said it means basically the same thing as “raising” or “increasing.”

The election date also was the subject of a lawsuit, which argued it violated a law eliminating most August elections that state legislators passed only last year. Backers of that law, who initially included LaRose, argued such elections are costly, cause extra work for overburdened county election boards and inspire chronically low turnouts.

National News

FILE - Three women co-defendants in the Sharon Tate murder case, from left, Susan Atkins, Patricia ...

Associated Press

AP Was There: Cult leader Charles Manson and followers convicted for brutal California killings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — EDITOR’S NOTE — On Jan. 26, 1971, Charles Manson and three members of his California cult were convicted for the murders of seven people, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate. On Tuesday, one of those three followers, Leslie Van Houten, was released from a California prison after serving more than 50 years […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich....

Associated Press

Larry Nassar was stabbed in prison cell, attack not seen by surveillance cameras, AP source says

Investigators probing disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar’s stabbing Sunday at a federal penitentiary in Florida are lacking a key piece of evidence: video of the assault. Nassar was attacked inside his cell, a blind spot for prison surveillance cameras that only record common areas and corridors, a person familiar with the matter told The […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., talks during a television interview before former President D...

Associated Press

Alabama senator says white nationalists are racists after weeks of declining to say so

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday backed off his defense of white nationalists, telling reporters in the Capitol that white nationalists “are racists.” Tuberville’s brief comment in the hallway, after a regular weekly lunch with his GOP Senate colleagues, follows several media interviews in which he has repeatedly declined to describe white […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Suspect arrested in downtown Cleveland shooting that sent 9 to hospital, police say

CLEVELAND (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in an early morning shooting in a nightclub area of downtown Cleveland over the weekend that sent nine people to the hospital, police said Tuesday. Federal marshals and city police arrested the 25-year-old suspect in Lorain in the Cleveland suburbs just after 3:45 p.m. Tuesday and were […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Farmers pulls out of Florida property insurance despite efforts to stabilize the market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Farmers Insurance became the latest property insurance company to pull out of Florida on Tuesday despite repeated efforts by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature have made to try to calm the volatile market that is making homeownership less affordable. Farmers informed the state that it is discontinuing new coverage […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

SUV reported stolen with infant inside in Alabama may have rolled into thick brush, police say

PARRISH, Ala. (AP) — An SUV that was reported stolen with an infant inside in Alabama may have instead rolled into thick brush where it lay hidden, AL.com reported Tuesday. Officers found the SUV in vines Tuesday morning, roughly 100 yards (90 meters) from where it was reported stolen about 12 hours earlier, Parrish police […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Election on constitutional amendments in Ohio could impact abortion rights measure