Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

U.S. Department of Agriculture to invest $300 million in monitoring agricultural emissions

Jul 12, 2023, 8:52 AM | Updated: 11:18 am

FILE - Farmer Barry Evans drops dusty soil from a cotton crop he shredded and planted over with whe...

FILE - Farmer Barry Evans drops dusty soil from a cotton crop he shredded and planted over with wheat, Oct. 3, 2022, in Kress, Texas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday, July 12, 2023, it will invest $300 million on monitoring and reporting planet-warming emissions from climate-smart agricultural processes. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Wednesday that his department will invest $300 million to improve the measurement and reporting of planet-warming emissions by the country’s agriculture and forestry sectors.

The investment — which comes from the Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S.’s climate law — will create a research network to monitor carbon levels in soil, which is crucial for understanding how much of the greenhouse gas is stored in the ground. It will also expand the agency’s data management capacity and improve the research methods used to quantify and analyze greenhouse gases.

Agriculture contributed about 10% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in 2021, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, so a goal of the research will be to improve the system by which farmers can be rewarded for using climate-friendly practices.

“It’s important and necessary that we create multiple ways for farmers to generate revenue in income,” Vilsack said in a news conference Tuesday ahead of the announcement.

To reduce their emissions, farmers can adopt strategies like no-till agriculture or planting cover crops, both of which have been documented to lead to a 2019 report in the scientific journal Nature highlighted some of the uncertainties on exactly how much soil carbon storage can reduce emissions.

To get a clearer picture of the climate impacts, experts say they need more data. But measuring exactly how much carbon dioxide is being stored in a given field can be a technical and time-intensive process. And making the switch to new practices can be unappealing for some farmers, who often bear the cost burden if they lose any yields or have to buy new seed.

A better understanding of that data, proponents argue, may open the door for a more robust carbon market, where farmers can be compensated for their conservation efforts and shielded from the financial risks of changing their operations.

When policy helps farmers get compensation for better soil health practices and is at “the heart of a national conversation that involves the government, academia, and industry, that is a good thing,” Shalamar Armstrong, an associate professor of agronomy at Purdue University who studies soil science, said in an email.

___

Follow Melina Walling on Twitter @MelinaWalling.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

National News

Associated Press

A Florida sinkhole that claimed a man’s life in 2013 reopens, this time harmlessly

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sinkhole that in 2013 fatally swallowed a man sleeping in his own house has reopened for a third time, only now it’s behind chain-link fencing and doing no harm to people or property. Hillsborough County officials said the sinkhole located in the Tampa suburb of Seffner appeared again […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Denver police officer who was hit by firetruck during Nuggets parade had leg amputated

DENVER (AP) — A Denver police officer received a below-the-knee amputation after a firetruck rolled over his leg during the celebratory parade for the Denver Nuggets’ NBA championship win last month, according to the Denver Police Department. Sgt. Justin Dodge was walking along the front passenger side of the truck, which was carrying Nuggets players, […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: July 10 The Guardian on the U.S. providing cluster bombs to Ukraine Twenty-thousand Laotians, almost half of them children, have been killed or injured by unexploded ordnance since the Vietnam war ended. It is half a century since the U.S. stopped bombing Laos, having dropped […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Steve Bannon ordered to pay nearly $500K in unpaid legal bills

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Bannon must pay nearly $500,000 in outstanding legal fees to his former attorneys, a New York judge ruled. Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump and far-right strategist, was sued earlier this year for allegedly stiffing the Manhattan law firm that has defended him against a cascade of […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Court ruling stymies probe of alleged deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A court ruling has at least temporarily put a roadblock in front of an investigation of alleged gangs within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that seeks to have deputies answer questions and reveal any tattoos. The preliminary injunction was issued this week after hearings on a lawsuit filed by the […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

New Jersey man admits posting broad online threat to synagogues

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has admitted posting a broad online threat that spurred heightened security at synagogues and Jewish schools in the state last year, Omar Alkattoul, 19, of Sayreville, pleaded guilty Wednesday to transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce. He faces up to five years in prison when […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

U.S. Department of Agriculture to invest $300 million in monitoring agricultural emissions