Denver police officer who was hit by firetruck during Nuggets parade had leg amputated

Jul 12, 2023, 11:16 AM

DENVER (AP) — A Denver police officer received a below-the-knee amputation after a firetruck rolled over his leg during the celebratory parade for the Denver Nuggets’ NBA championship win last month, according to the Denver Police Department.

Sgt. Justin Dodge was walking along the front passenger side of the truck, which was carrying Nuggets players, when fans made their way onto the street during the June 15 parade route, Denver police Chief Ron Thomas said at a new conference that same day. Dodge was trying to protect the fans when he was struck, said Thomas.

The procedure included a skin graft and Dodge was released from the hospital Monday night to recover at home, according to the DPD spokesperson.

