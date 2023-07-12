Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Judge grants mental evaluation for Georgia veteran charged with crashing into Army post’s offices

Jul 12, 2023, 11:30 AM

This booking image provided from the Liberty County, Ga., Sheriff's Office shows Treamon Dominic La...

This booking image provided from the Liberty County, Ga., Sheriff's Office shows Treamon Dominic Lacy, a former soldier who left the Army a decade ago who has been charged with stealing a military Humvee and crashing it into an office building at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia on Monday, July 10, 2023. (Liberty County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Liberty County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A federal judge has agreed to order a mental evaluation for a former Army soldier charged with crashing a military Humvee into an office building for base commanders at Fort Stewart in southeastern Georgia.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian K. Epps granted prosecutors’ request for the evaluation to help determine whether 39-year-old Treamon Dominic Lacy is mentally competent to stand trial. Court records show the decision was made during Lacy’s initial court appearance Tuesday.

Army investigators say that Lacy, a former Army mechanic who retired as a staff sergeant in 2013, stole a Humvee from a Fort Stewart motor pool Monday morning and then plowed the armored vehicle through the glass front doors of the Army post’s headquarters.

No one was injured. The damaged building houses the offices of Fort Stewart’s commanding general and other leaders. Located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division. It’s the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.

Lacy was detained at the scene of the crash and arrested by military police. He remained jailed Wednesday in Liberty County on federal charges of theft and destruction of government property.

Lacy’s attorney, Troy Marsh, said in an email Wednesday that he had no comment on the case.

Authorities have not given a suspected motive for the crash. The judge sealed court documents related to the pending mental evaluation for Lacy.

Fort Stewart officials said in a statement Tuesday that Lacy was a military retiree, which allowed him access to the post. He served on active duty from 2002 until 2013 and deployed twice to Iraq, according to the statement.

That’s less than the standard 20 years of service required for most U.S. military members to reach retirement. However, some are granted early retirement, including for medical disabilities.

National News

Associated Press

A Florida sinkhole that claimed a man’s life in 2013 reopens, this time harmlessly

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sinkhole that in 2013 fatally swallowed a man sleeping in his own house has reopened for a third time, only now it’s behind chain-link fencing and doing no harm to people or property. Hillsborough County officials said the sinkhole located in the Tampa suburb of Seffner appeared again […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Denver police officer who was hit by firetruck during Nuggets parade had leg amputated

DENVER (AP) — A Denver police officer received a below-the-knee amputation after a firetruck rolled over his leg during the celebratory parade for the Denver Nuggets’ NBA championship win last month, according to the Denver Police Department. Sgt. Justin Dodge was walking along the front passenger side of the truck, which was carrying Nuggets players, […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: July 10 The Guardian on the U.S. providing cluster bombs to Ukraine Twenty-thousand Laotians, almost half of them children, have been killed or injured by unexploded ordnance since the Vietnam war ended. It is half a century since the U.S. stopped bombing Laos, having dropped […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Steve Bannon ordered to pay nearly $500K in unpaid legal bills

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Bannon must pay nearly $500,000 in outstanding legal fees to his former attorneys, a New York judge ruled. Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump and far-right strategist, was sued earlier this year for allegedly stiffing the Manhattan law firm that has defended him against a cascade of […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Court ruling stymies probe of alleged deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A court ruling has at least temporarily put a roadblock in front of an investigation of alleged gangs within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that seeks to have deputies answer questions and reveal any tattoos. The preliminary injunction was issued this week after hearings on a lawsuit filed by the […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

New Jersey man admits posting broad online threat to synagogues

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has admitted posting a broad online threat that spurred heightened security at synagogues and Jewish schools in the state last year, Omar Alkattoul, 19, of Sayreville, pleaded guilty Wednesday to transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce. He faces up to five years in prison when […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Judge grants mental evaluation for Georgia veteran charged with crashing into Army post’s offices