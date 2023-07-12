Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Police say there’s no sign of crime by BBC presenter who allegedly paid teen for sexual photos

Jul 12, 2023, 10:59 AM

FILE - Journalist Huw Edwards poses for photographers upon arrival at the Royal Television Society ...

FILE - Journalist Huw Edwards poses for photographers upon arrival at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards at the Grosvenor Hotel in London, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. London police say there's no evidence that a BBC presenter who allegedly paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos committed a crime. The Metropolitan police issued the statement Wednesday, July 12, 2023 as the wife of Huw Edwards identified him as the presenter. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LONDON (AP) — There’s no evidence a BBC presenter who allegedly paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos committed a crime, London police said Wednesday as the broadcaster’s wife publicly identified him for the first time as veteran news anchor Huw Edwards.

Metropolitan police said it made its decision after speaking with the alleged victim and that person’s parents. The parents told The Sun newspaper last week that the presenter had been allowed to remain on air after the mother complained to the BBC in May that he paid the youth 35,000 pounds ($45,000) starting in 2020 when the person was 17.

As the story topped the news in Britain all week and embroiled the BBC in scandal, speculation swirled about the identify of the presenter. Some of the BBC’s biggest on-air personalities publicly said it wasn’t them and others called on the unnamed presenter to come forward.

Edward’s wife, Vicky Flind, named her husband late Wednesday and said he was hospitalized with serious mental health issues.

After “five extremely difficult days for our family” Flind said she was naming him “primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.”

“The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future,” she said.

Edwards, 61, is one of Britain’s best-known and most authoritative news broadcasters, lead anchor on the BBC’s nighttime news and the face of its election coverage. He led BBC coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September. He’s among the broadcaster’s best-paid stars, with an annual salary of at least 435,000 pounds ($565,000).

The U.K.’s publicly funded national broadcaster had not named Edwards, but said it had suspended a male star over the allegations. The BBC said it will continue its investigation into the matter.

A lawyer representing the young person in question, who was not named, told the BBC earlier this week that “nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality.” The lawyer said the allegations reported in The Sun were “rubbish.”

Though the age of sexual consent in Britain is 16, it is a crime to make or possess indecent images of anyone under 18.

The Metropolitan Police issued a statement saying no further action would be taken.

“Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have now concluded their assessment and have determined there is no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed,” the force said.

Jon Sopel, the former BBC News North America editor, sent his best wishes to Edwards and his family.

“This is an awful and shocking episode, where there was no criminality, but perhaps a complicated private life,” Sopel tweeted. “That doesn’t feel very private now. I hope that will give some cause to reflect.”

World

May Sarah Cardinal sits for a portrait outside the Law Courts building in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada...

Associated Press

Canada’s Indigenous women forcibly sterilized decades after other rich countries stopped

TORONTO (AP) — Decades after many other rich countries stopped forcibly sterilizing Indigenous women, numerous activists, doctors, politicians and at least five class-action lawsuits say the practice has not ended in Canada. A Senate report last year concluded “this horrific practice is not confined to the past, but clearly is continuing today.” In May, a […]

12 hours ago

A presenter talks about Microsoft in the Information Age during the World Artificial Intelligence C...

Associated Press

Microsoft: China-based hackers breached government, individual email accounts

A China-based hacking group has breached email accounts linked to government agencies in Western Europe, Microsoft Corp. says.

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street rises after inflation cools

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is opening higher after a report showed inflation cooled a bit more than expected last month, which hopefully takes some more pressure off the economy. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% in early trading Wednesday and is on track for its seventh winning week in the last nine. The Dow […]

12 hours ago

FILE - John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, speaks after a news confer...

Associated Press

Kerry to visit Beijing for climate talks amid efforts to revive relations between US and China

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Beijing next week to discuss strategies for limiting global warming, amid a push by the world’s two largest economies to reengage on multiple issues following a sharp decline in contacts. Kerry’s office said he will arrive Sunday and depart July 19. […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Cuba calls the presence of US nuclear-powered submarine at Guantanamo Bay naval base a provocation

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba’s government on Tuesday called the presence of a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine at the Guantanamo Bay naval base for several days last week a “provocative escalation,” while a U.S. official said it was a logistics stop by the vessel at a U.S. base on its way to maritime exercises. A statement from […]

1 day ago

FILE - U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk speaks about the activities of his offic...

Associated Press

UN human rights body takes up concerns about Quran burnings in Europe

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief used a special debate on Tuesday about burnings of the Quran in Sweden and other European countries to tread a fine line between freedom of expression and respect for religious beliefs, while broadening his call for respect of “all others” including migrants, LGBTQI+ people, and women and […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Police say there’s no sign of crime by BBC presenter who allegedly paid teen for sexual photos