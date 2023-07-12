Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Candidates to replace Utah Republican Chris Stewart in Congress head to ballot

Jul 12, 2023, 2:11 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The race to fill outgoing U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart’s congressional seat will feature a former staffer, a Republican National Committeeman, and current and former state lawmakers.

Republicans and Democrats have finalized the candidates slated to appear on Sept. 5 primary ballots, setting the stage for a Nov. 21 special election to replace Stewart, the six-term Utah congressman who announced plans to resign in May.

Utah voters registered as Republicans will choose from three candidates: former Stewart staffer Celeste Maloy, former Republican National Committeeman Bruce Hough and former state Sen. Becky Edwards. State Sen. Kathleen Riebe, whom Democrats nominated at their convention last month, is the only Democrat running. Five additional third-party and unaffiliated candidates are also running.

Stewart’s unexpected resignation set off a rush in Utah as Republicans lined up to vie to succeed him in the deeply conservative district spanning from St. George to downtown Salt Lake City. State law allows candidates to qualify for the primary election ballot in two ways, either through their party’s nomination or, for a congressional election, through gathering 7,000 signatures.

Utah Republicans at their party convention last month nominated attorney Celeste Maloy, Stewart’s former legal counsel whom both he and former U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop endorsed. She prevailed over Greg Hughes, the former Republican Utah House Speaker who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2020, and nine other candidates.

Some Republicans in the statehouse later questioned her eligibility after The Salt Lake Tribune reported that her voter registration with the Republican Party had become inactive because she hadn’t voted in recent elections while living in Virginia and working for Stewart. The party ultimately nominated her anyway as the lieutenant governor defended her eligibility under state law.

Maloy will compete against two candidates on the Republican ballot. The Utah lieutenant governor’s office said Wednesday that Bruce Hough, a longtime Republican Party activist from Park City who co-founded a nutritional supplement company, had submitted enough signatures to qualify. Hough resigned from his position as Utah’s Republican National Committeeman to run. Former State Sen. Becky Edwards, who ran on an anti-Trump platform in Utah’s Republican primary for the U.S. Senate last year, qualified for the ballot last week.

All three are running on traditional small government, pro-business platforms. The winner will take on Democrat Kathleen Riebe, a state senator who was nominated at her party’s convention last month as well.

Riebe, a Salt Lake County educator, regularly takes stands against the majority party on high profile issues including abortion, transgender rights and education policy.

Utah’s 2nd Congressional District leans heavily Republican. Stewart defeated Democrat Nick Mitchell by more than 25 percentage points in 2022.

National News

Dr. Katherine Roxanne Grawe, known to her online followers and patients as "Dr. Roxy," appears befo...

Associated Press

Plastic surgeon who livestreamed procedures on TikTok banned from practicing medicine in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio plastic surgeon’s state medical license was permanently revoked Wednesday after a medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok. The Ohio Medical Board voted to ban Katharine Grawe — also known as Dr. Roxy in her plastic surgery practice “Roxy Plastic […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Buffalo supermarket mass shooting victims sue online platforms that they say ‘helped load that gun’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Relatives of those killed and wounded during last year’s conspiracy theories he encountered online. “They were the conspirators, even if they don’t want to admit it,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump said at a news conference announcing a 171-page lawsuit. The suit names several online platforms including Meta, Instagram, Amazon, Google […]

14 hours ago

FILE - The criminal complaint with the arrest warrant for James Beeks is photographed on Nov. 29, 2...

Associated Press

Former ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ actor with Oath Keepers ties acquitted of all charges in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former “Jesus Christ Superstar” actor was acquitted Wednesday of conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group to obstruct Congress in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. James Beeks — a Florida resident who was playing Judas in the traveling production of the musical when he was arrested […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million, 6th highest in lottery game’s history

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $750 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, the sixth highest in the history of the game. No ticket matched the Monday drawing of white balls 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and red Powerball 18. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $750 million […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Man recaptured after running when deal cutting 16 years off murder sentence was revoked

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police on Wednesday captured a man who had been on the run for 11 weeks after the South Carolina Supreme Court revoked an unannounced deal that cut 16 years off his 35-year murder sentence. Jeroid Price was captured without violence at a New York City apartment after a tip to South […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Biden wants voters to notice inflation drop. Republicans say people are put off by everyday prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — The politics of consumer prices rose at the slowest pace since the early months of Joe Biden’s presidency. Republicans have hammered Biden over the cost of groceries, gasoline, utilities and more, saying his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and push for electric vehicles were responsible for pushing inflation to a four-decade high. […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Candidates to replace Utah Republican Chris Stewart in Congress head to ballot