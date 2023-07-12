Toddler hurt after falling 2 stories out window in Lynnwood

A toddler was hurt Tuesday night after falling out of a 2-story window in Lynnwood, according to South County Fire.

At about 8:30 p.m., medics were called to a report of an injured child in the 19200 block of Damson Road.

According to South County Fire, a screen may have given way and the boy fell two stories onto the pavement.

He was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

As a reminder to parents, unattended children have the greatest risk of falls and injuries.

Window screens are also meant to keep bugs out, not children in. Authorities suggest moving chairs and climbable furniture away from windows.