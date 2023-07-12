Close
Pedestrian killed by car fleeing Secret Service near White House

Jul 12, 2023, 2:54 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of the White House.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. when uniformed members of the Secret Service attempted to stop a vehicle with an expired registration, according to a statement on Twitter from the agency. The driver initially indicated they would stop, but then accelerated away, the statement said.

The driver sped through a red light and struck multiple people in the crosswalk of the intersection of 17th Street Northwest and Constitution Avenue. One man who was struck by the car died at an area hospital.

Authorities are still searching for the driver.

