Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

FACT FOCUS: A story about a deadly TikTok boat-jumping challenge went viral. Then it fell apart

Jul 12, 2023, 3:01 PM

FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. News outlets are warning of a deadl...

FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. News outlets are warning of a deadly TikTok challenge that involves people jumping off speeding boats however, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told The Associated Press it has investigated six boating and marine-related deaths this year and none were tied to TikTok trends. The social media company also said it has seen no such challenge on its platform. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


As the July 4 holiday approached, a local news report in Alabama warned of a deadly TikTok challenge that involved jumping from a speeding boat.

“Last six months we have had four drownings that were easily avoidable,” Jim Dennis, captain of the Childersburg Rescue Team, told the local ABC affiliate station in Birmingham, Alabama, in a story that aired July 3. “They were doing a TikTok challenge.”

National and international news outlets snapped up the report, cautioning about the trend. But Alabama’s main public safety agency says while there have been boating fatalities this year, no such deaths have been reported. A spokesperson for TikTok also says no boat jumping challenge is trending on its platform.

Here’s a closer look at the facts.

CLAIM: Four people attempting a viral TikTok challenge have died jumping from moving boats in Alabama recently.

THE FACTS: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which oversees the state’s public safety agencies, tweeted on Monday to dispel the viral rumors.

The agency said its Marine Patrol Division had “no records of boating or marine-related deaths that could be directly linked to TikTok or a trend on TikTok.”

It noted that one person was fatally injured after jumping from a moving boat in 2020 and a similar case happened in 2021, but that neither death was linked to TikTok.

In a follow up email to The Associated Press, the agency provided details about six water-related deaths marine patrol investigated so far this year. None of the incident reports mentions TikTok or any such challenge.

On July 8, for example, a 79-year-old man drowned after falling off his boat without a life vest while fishing overnight on a river. A day earlier, a 65-year-old man drowned after he got off a pontoon boat to help a dog in a lake.

The other fatalities included a 19-year-old who crashed his jet ski into a tree in May and a man who apparently drowned in January after the vessel he was on struck a bridge and capsized.

People magazine, the New York Post and a number of other major outlets that initially reported on the TikTok challenge deaths have since updated their stories to include the state’s response.

But social media users, in English and in Spanish, are still sharing the claims as accurate. Some even include videos purporting to show the victims.

“Police say at least 4 people have died doing the TikTok boat jumping challenge,” wrote one Twitter user in a widely shared post that included various video clips of people diving off moving boats. “When they jumped out of the boat, they literally broke their neck … instant death.”

Meanwhile Dennis, the local first responder quoted in the original story, walked back his comments after state officials weighed in this week.

He told AL.com, another local news outlet in Alabama, that his remarks during an interview about boating safety were taken out of context, but he maintained that his organization has responded to reports of people who jumped off boats this year.

“It got blown way out of proportion,” said Dennis, who didn’t respond to requests for additional comment this week.

The ABC affiliate in Birmingham also declined to comment, but in a story Monday about the state’s response, the station included Dennis’ full, unedited interview.

Ben Rathe, a spokesperson for TikTok, stressed “boat jumping” has never trended on platform, echoing a statement the company’s office in Mexico City previously provided in Spanish.

TikTok also said it does not comment on things that are “not part (of the platform) / are not trending on the platform.”

Like other social media companies, TikTok has seen any number of “challenges” go viral over the years, from the deadly.

Elizabeth Losh, an American Studies professor at William & Mary, a university in Williamsburg, Virginia, who has studied TikTok trends, confirmed some posts featuring people jumping off boats are visible on the site — including one from 2019 with the hashtag #boatjumpchallenge — but don’t appear to be particularly viral or widespread.

She also noted TikTok has placed warning labels over some of the posts.

The social network’s community guidelines prohibit users from showing or promoting “ dangerous activities and challenges,” which includes “dares, games, tricks, inappropriate use of dangerous tools, eating substances that are harmful to one’s health, or similar activities that may lead to significant physical harm.”

___

Ramirez reported from Mexico City. Associated Press reporter Karena Phan in Los Angeles also contributed to this story.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

Lifestyle

FILE — The sun sets between buildings along 42nd Street in New York during a phenomenon known as ...

Associated Press

Manhattanhenge fans hope cloudy weather won’t obscure NYC’s famed sunset phenomenon

NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday and Thursday are the last two days of Manhattanhenge, the biannual alignment of the setting sun with the city’s east-west streets that brings New Yorkers out of their apartments to watch it bathe the urban canyons in a rosy glow. With forecasters predicting gloomy weather, fans of the spectacle will […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Pickleball comes to Fenway Park as growing sport reaches the big leagues

BOSTON (AP) — The pickleball craze is hitting the big leagues. Courts for the tennis/badminton/ping pong hybrid were being laid out in Fenway Park on Tuesday in preparation for a weekend that will give fans of the sport a chance to watch the pros play or even give it a try themselves in the outfield […]

2 days ago

Yasmeen Bekhit, a 22-year-old graduate student, poses for a photograph in her Y2K-inspired outfit n...

Associated Press

Y2K fashion has taken over. And Gen Z is loving it

NEW YORK (AP) — First came the supposed death of skinny jeans. Then, the resurgence of cargo pants, halter tops and baby tees. If there’s one thing retailers can agree on, it’s that Gen Z is hot for the early 2000s fashion trends now booming in popularity. College interns and young workers are donning wide-legged […]

5 days ago

Associated Press

At New York’s Lincoln Center, love is definitely in the air with a post-pandemic mass wedding

NEW YORK (AP) — There were fancy dresses and men in tuxes, but some came in attire that was decidedly more casual — not an unusual sight at New York’s Lincoln Center. But the scene Saturday evening was far from routine as faux flowers hung from the balconies and as brides — yes, brides — […]

5 days ago

A statue of Jack Daniels sits on a bench as a visitor enters a souvenir shop in the town where the ...

Associated Press

As whiskey and bourbon business booms, beloved distillers face pushback over taxes and emissions

MULBERRY, Tenn. (AP) — For decades, the whiskey and bourbon makers of Tennessee and Kentucky have been beloved in their communities. The distilleries where the liquor is manufactured and barrelhouses where it is aged have complemented the rural character of their neighborhoods, while providing jobs and the pride of a successful homegrown industry. Now, the […]

6 days ago

New Bedford Public Library Director Olivia Melo, pulls the 100 year overdue book from the box shipp...

Associated Press

Extremely overdue book returned to Massachusetts library 119 years later

BOSTON (AP) — On Feb. 14, 1904, someone curious about the emerging possibilities of a key force of nature checked out James Clerk Maxwell’s “An Elementary Treatise on Electricity” from the New Bedford Free Public Library. It would take 119 years and the sharp eyes of a librarian in West Virginia before the scientific text […]

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

FACT FOCUS: A story about a deadly TikTok boat-jumping challenge went viral. Then it fell apart