Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

UN says 2.4 billion people didn’t have constant access to food last year

Jul 12, 2023, 3:01 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. delivered grim news on global food security Wednesday: 2.4 billion people didn’t have constant access to food last year, as many as 783 million faced hunger, and 148 million children suffered from stunted growth.

Five U.N. agencies said in the 2023 State of Food Security and Nutrition report that while global hunger numbers stalled between 2021 and 2022 many places are facing deepening food crises. They pointed to Western Asia, the Caribbean, and Africa where 20% of the continent’s population is experiencing hunger, more than twice the global average.

“Recovery from the global pandemic has been uneven, and the war in Ukraine has affected the nutritious food and healthy diets,” Qu Dongyu, director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organization said in a statement. “This is the `new normal’ where climate change, conflict, and economic instability are pushing those on the margins even further from safety.”

According to the report, people’s access to healthy diets has deteriorated across the world.

More than 3.1 billion people – 42% of the global population – were unable to afford a healthy diet in 2021, an increase of 134 million people compared to 2019, it said.

FAO chief economist Maximo Torero told a news conference launching the report that reducing the number of people eating unhealthy diets “is a big challenge, because it’s basically telling us that we have substantially to change the way we use our resources in the agricultural sector, in the agri-food system.”

According to the latest research, he said, between 691 million and 783 million people were chronically undernourished in 2022, an average of 735 million which is 122 million more people than in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Torero said U.N. projections for 2030 indicate that 600 million people will still be suffering from chronic undernourishment in 2030, far from the U.N. development goal of achieving “Zero Hunger” by that date.

In the report’s foreword, the heads of FAO, the World Food Program, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF and the World Health Organization wrote that achieving Zero Hunger “poses a daunting challenge.” They called for redoubled efforts “to transform agri-food systems and leverage them” to reach the target.

As for children, the report says they are continuing to suffer from malnutrition, with not only 148 million under the age of five stunted but 45 million too thin for their height or “wasted,” while 37 million youngsters were overweight.

Torero said the five agencies also looked at increased urbanization and found that people in rural and semi-urban areas are also consuming mass market products.

“Normally, we used to believe that rural people will consume what they produce, but that’s not the case,” he said, explaining that in rural areas about 30% of the family’s food basket is purchased from the market, and in semi-urban and urban areas it is higher, which has implications for nutrition because of the consumption of more processed foods.

WFP chief economist Arif Husain told reporters in a virtual briefing that in 2022 when the war in Ukraine was ongoing the food situation didn’t get worse because the donor community stepped up with about $14.2 billion, and the agency was able to provide aid to 160 million people, up from 97 million in 2019.

“My concern is that moving forward we are looking at huge funding cuts,” he said, citing WFP donations of just $4.2 billion by last week, 29% lower than at the same time last year.

National News

FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. News outlets are warning of a deadl...

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: A story about a deadly TikTok boat-jumping challenge went viral. Then it fell apart

As the July 4 holiday approached, a local news report in Alabama warned of a deadly TikTok challenge that involved jumping from a speeding boat. “Last six months we have had four drownings that were easily avoidable,” Jim Dennis, captain of the Childersburg Rescue Team, told the local ABC affiliate station in Birmingham, Alabama, in […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Labor rift deepens between Republican governor and dockworkers in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Dockworkers and the governor in the state with the lowest percentage of unionized workers are digging in their heels over a labor dispute that has left the newest container terminal at the East Coast’s deepest harbor largely inactive. Pending before a federal appeals court is a National Labor Relations Board decision […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Pedestrian killed by car fleeing Secret Service near White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of the White House. The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. when uniformed members of the Secret Service attempted to stop a vehicle with an expired registration, according to a statement on Twitter from the agency. The […]

15 hours ago

Flanked by his attorneys Thomas Plunkett, left, and Deborah Ellis, former Minneapolis police office...

Associated Press

Former Minneapolis police officer sentenced to nine months after fatally crashing into a man

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced Wednesday to nine months in the county workhouse, with eligibility for electric home monitoring in three months, after the officer pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in a high-speed chase that killed a bystander two years ago. Prosecutors said former officer Brian Cummings was pursuing […]

15 hours ago

FILE — The sun sets between buildings along 42nd Street in New York during a phenomenon known as ...

Associated Press

Manhattanhenge fans hope cloudy weather won’t obscure NYC’s famed sunset phenomenon

NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday and Thursday are the last two days of Manhattanhenge, the biannual alignment of the setting sun with the city’s east-west streets that brings New Yorkers out of their apartments to watch it bathe the urban canyons in a rosy glow. With forecasters predicting gloomy weather, fans of the spectacle will […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Candidates to replace Utah Republican Chris Stewart in Congress head to ballot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The race to fill outgoing U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart’s congressional seat will feature a former staffer, a Republican National Committeeman, and current and former state lawmakers. Republicans and Democrats have finalized the candidates slated to appear on Sept. 5 primary ballots, setting the stage for a Nov. 21 special election […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

UN says 2.4 billion people didn’t have constant access to food last year