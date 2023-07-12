Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Missing trail hiker’s body found in Yosemite National Park creek

Jul 12, 2023, 3:21 PM

This undated photo provided by the National Park Service shows hiker Hayden T. Klemenok who has been missing in Yosemite National Park since Sunday, July 2, 2023. Klemenok was swept away by a cold and fast-flowing creek as California's epic winter snowpack melts. The National Park Service says Klemenok vanished while backpacking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Falls. (National Park Service via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(National Park Service via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The body of a hiker who went missing in Yosemite National Park after being swept away by a winter snowpack melts was found over the weekend, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Hayden T. Klemenok vanished July 2 while backpacking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Falls, the National Park Service said in a statement.

He went missing shortly after entering Chilnualna Creek near the trail junction, the service said. That section of the creek is about a dozen miles (20 kilometers) south of Yosemite Valley and features a series of waterfalls and cascades that plunge hundreds of feet.

Klemenok’s body was found Sunday and recovered Monday. How he died remains under investigation, said Scott Gediman, a spokesperson with Yosemite National Park.

“The cause of death is currently presumed to be accidental drowning.” Kelmenok’s sister, Taylor McKinnie, said in a statement posted on Facebook. She didn’t immediately respond to a Facebook message seeking comment.

Klemenok’s parents told The San Francisco Chronicle that his friends said the day of the accident was hot and the 24-year-old from Petaluma, California, had gotten down on all fours to wet his face, but his hands slipped and he went into the water.

“It’s the worst experience any parent or family should go through,” Michelle Klemenok said.

California authorities have been warning the public that rivers, streams and lakes are extremely dangerous this year because of the massive runoff. The water is so cold that a person can lose muscle control within minutes, officials say.

Despite the warnings, there have been repeated Bay Area News Group, which has been tracking reports from local authorities.

National News

Associated Press

Turbulence aboard Allegiant flight injures 2 passengers, 2 flight attendants

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two passengers and two flight attendants were injured when a plane hit turbulence Wednesday while flying from North Carolina to Florida, officials said. The Allegiant flight was traveling from Asheville Regional Airport to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, where it landed normally and taxied to the gate under its own power, […]

15 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference, Wednesday, March 8, 202...

Associated Press

Vice President Kamala Harris makes history with tiebreaking votes in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris, who made history as the first woman or person of color to serve as vice president, made history again on Wednesday as she matched the record for most tiebreaking votes in the U.S. Senate. The vote, her 31st, advanced the nomination of Kalpana Kotagal to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. […]

15 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Divi...

Associated Press

Mississippi discriminates against Black residents with appointed judges, Justice Department says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new Mississippi law discriminates against residents of the majority-Black capital city of Jackson by requiring the appointment of some judges in a state where most judges are elected, the U.S. Justice Department said in court papers filed Wednesday. The department is seeking to join a federal lawsuit the NAACP filed […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

UN says 2.4 billion people didn’t have constant access to food last year

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. delivered grim news on global food security Wednesday: 2.4 billion people didn’t have constant access to food last year, as many as 783 million faced hunger, and 148 million children suffered from stunted growth. Five U.N. agencies said in the 2023 State of Food Security and Nutrition report that […]

15 hours ago

FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. News outlets are warning of a deadl...

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: A story about a deadly TikTok boat-jumping challenge went viral. Then it fell apart

As the July 4 holiday approached, a local news report in Alabama warned of a deadly TikTok challenge that involved jumping from a speeding boat. “Last six months we have had four drownings that were easily avoidable,” Jim Dennis, captain of the Childersburg Rescue Team, told the local ABC affiliate station in Birmingham, Alabama, in […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Labor rift deepens between Republican governor and dockworkers in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Dockworkers and the governor in the state with the lowest percentage of unionized workers are digging in their heels over a labor dispute that has left the newest container terminal at the East Coast’s deepest harbor largely inactive. Pending before a federal appeals court is a National Labor Relations Board decision […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Missing trail hiker’s body found in Yosemite National Park creek