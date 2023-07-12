Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

A former Trump supporter who got caught up in a January 6 conspiracy theory sues Fox News

Jul 12, 2023, 3:29 PM

FILE - The Fox News logo is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, April 12, 2023. A ...

FILE - The Fox News logo is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, April 12, 2023. A former Donald Trump supporter who became the center of a conspiracy theory about Jan. 6, 2021, filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Wednesday, July 12, saying the network made him a scapegoat for the Capitol insurrection. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former Donald Trump supporter who became the center of a conspiracy theory about Jan. 6, 2021, filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Wednesday, saying the network made him a scapegoat for the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Raymond Epps, a former Marine who said he was forced from his Arizona home due to threats, is asking for unspecified damages and a jury trial.

He filed his lawsuit in Superior Court in Delaware, the same court where Dominion Voting Systems sued Fox for lies broadcast following the 2020 presidential election. Shortly before a trial was to begin this spring, Fox agreed to pay Dominion $787 million to settle the charges.

Fox had no immediate comment on Epps’ lawsuit.

Epps, who had traveled to Washington for the Jan. 6 demonstration, was falsely accused by Fox of being a government agent who was whipping up trouble that would be blamed on Trump supporters, the lawsuit claims.

“In the aftermath of the events of January 6th, Fox News searched for a scapegoat to blame other than Donald Trump or the Republican Party,” the lawsuit said. “Eventually, they turned on one of their own.”

Although the lawsuit mentions Fox’s Laura Ingraham and Will Cain, former Fox host Tucker Carlson was cited as the leader in promoting the theory. Epps was featured in more than two dozen segments on Carlson’s prime-time show, the lawsuit said. Fox News fired Carlson shortly after the Dominion settlement was announced.

The lawsuit said that Carlson “was bluntly telling his viewers that it was a fact that Epps was a government informant. And they believed him.”

Carlson ignored evidence that contradicted his theory, including Epps’ testimony before the congressional committee that investigated the insurrection that he was not working for the government, and videotapes provided by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy that showed Epps’ efforts to try to defuse the situation that day, the lawsuit said.

Carlson was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit. Epps’ lawyer, Michael Teter, said that Carlson “was an employee of Fox when he lied about Ray, and Fox broadcast those defamatory falsehoods.”

“Fox is therefore fully liable for Mr. Carlson’s statements,” Teter said.

The former Fox star did not return a message seeking comment.

Epps claims in his lawsuit that, as a result of the alleged defamatory statements made by Fox, he and his wife have been the target of harassment and death threats from Trump supporters.

“Epps, sleep with one eye open,” read one message that he received.

Epps said he was also forced to sell the Arizona ranch where they ran a successful wedding venue business, and now faces financial ruin. According to the lawsuit, Epps and his wife are now living in a recreational vehicle in Utah.

___

Bauder reported from New York.

National News

Associated Press

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder appeals 20-year prison term in massive corruption scheme

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Ohio House Speaker largest corruption scheme in state history. The 64-year-old Republican has been held in county jail since a federal judge sentenced him June 29 to the maximum penalty for racketeering allowed under federal law, and his appeal was expected. Federal prosecutors had sought 16 to 20 years for […]

16 hours ago

This undated photo provided by the National Park Service shows hiker Hayden T. Klemenok who has bee...

Associated Press

Missing trail hiker’s body found in Yosemite National Park creek

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The body of a hiker who went missing in Yosemite National Park after being swept away by a winter snowpack melts was found over the weekend, authorities confirmed Wednesday. Hayden T. Klemenok vanished July 2 while backpacking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Falls, the National Park Service said […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Turbulence aboard Allegiant flight injures 2 passengers, 2 flight attendants

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two passengers and two flight attendants were injured when a plane hit turbulence Wednesday while flying from North Carolina to Florida, officials said. The Allegiant flight was traveling from Asheville Regional Airport to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, where it landed normally and taxied to the gate under its own power, […]

16 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference, Wednesday, March 8, 202...

Associated Press

Vice President Kamala Harris makes history with tiebreaking votes in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris, who made history as the first woman or person of color to serve as vice president, made history again Wednesday as she matched the record for most tiebreaking votes in the U.S. Senate. The vote, her 31st, advanced the nomination of Kalpana Kotagal to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The […]

16 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Divi...

Associated Press

Mississippi discriminates against Black residents with appointed judges, Justice Department says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new Mississippi law discriminates against residents of the majority-Black capital city of Jackson by requiring the appointment of some judges in a state where most judges are elected, the U.S. Justice Department said in court papers filed Wednesday. The department is seeking to join a federal lawsuit the NAACP filed […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

UN says 2.4 billion people didn’t have constant access to food last year

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. delivered grim news on global food security Wednesday: 2.4 billion people didn’t have constant access to food last year, as many as 783 million faced hunger, and 148 million children suffered from stunted growth. Five U.N. agencies said in the 2023 State of Food Security and Nutrition report that […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

A former Trump supporter who got caught up in a January 6 conspiracy theory sues Fox News