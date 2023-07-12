LOCAL NEWS
‘Astonishing’ discovery as 200-pound bluefin tuna turns up in Salish Sea for first time ever
Jul 12, 2023, 3:51 PM
(KIRO 7)
ORCAS ISLAND, Wash. — Researchers on Orcas Island stumbled on a bizarre discovery Wednesday morning, after finding a five-and-a-half-foot-long bluefin tuna washed ashore on Crescent Beach.
So, what’s special about this 200-plus pound fish? For one, this marks the first time a bluefin tuna has ever been scientifically documented in the Salish Sea.
“I’ve never seen one out here in the Pacific Northwest,” University of Florida researcher Karly Cohen told KIRO 7. “It was astonishing.”