Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, a key witness at Jan. 6 hearings, has a book deal

Jul 13, 2023, 3:00 AM

FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn i...

FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in to testify as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, June 28, 2022. Hutchinson who ended up providing damaging testimony against him and his allies in the wake of the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol has a book deal. Cassidy Hutchinson's "Enough" will be released Sept. 26 by Simon & Schuster. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — A former White House aide to President Donald Trump who became a Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol has a book deal. Cassidy Hutchinson’s “Enough” will be released Sept. 26 by Simon & Schuster.

“With ‘Enough,’ she provides a riveting account of her extraordinary experiences as an idealistic young woman thrust into the middle of a national crisis,” according to the publisher’s announcement.

“She risked everything to tell the truth about some of the most powerful people in Washington and some of the most consequential events in recent American history.”

In Secret Service resisting Trump’s demands that he join the mob of supporters trying to disrupt congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

She alleged that members of Trump’s inner circle dangled job opportunities and financial assistance while she was cooperating with the committee. She also testified that her own lawyer — a former ethics counsel in the Trump White House — told her “the less you remember, the better.”

“It feels ridiculous, because in my heart I knew where my loyalties lied, and my loyalties lied with the truth,” she told the committee. “And I never wanted to diverge from that.”

Hutchinson, a native of Pennington, New Jersey, previously worked in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs and as an intern for such Republicans as Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Financial terms for her memoir were not disclosed.

Hutchinson was represented by Robert Barnett, the Washington attorney whose clients have included former President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush.

National News

Associated Press

First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, which will let American women and girls buy contraceptive medication from the same aisle as aspirin and eyedrops. The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it cleared Perrigo’s once-a-day Opill to be sold without a prescription, making it the first such medication […]

6 hours ago

File - Employees work on the construction line for overhead bins at the Boeing Interiors Responsibi...

Associated Press

US wholesale prices for June point to further easing of inflation pressures

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States decelerated again last month, the latest sign that inflationary pressures are easing in the face of the Federal Reserve’s streak of interest rate hikes. The government’s producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose just 0.1% last month from June 2022, […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

A fire killed nearly every animal at a Florida wildlife center

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An early morning fire on Thursday killed nearly all the animals at a wildlife center in Florida, officials said. News outlets reported the fire broke out around 3 a.m. Thursday at the Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach, near St. Petersburg on Florida’s Gulf Coast. “We suffered from […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Tornado touches down near Chicago’s O’Hare airport, disrupting hundreds of flights

CHICAGO (AP) — A National Weather Service team will survey damage Thursday in northeast Illinois, where fierce winds from suspected tornadoes ripped roofs from buildings, downed trees and sent residents scrambling for safety as sirens sounded. The weather service warned Wednesday evening that a confirmed tornado was on the ground near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. […]

6 hours ago

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2...

Associated Press

Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Saturday after no winner in latest drawing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. No ticket for Wednesday’s $750 million jackpot matched the white balls 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and red Powerball 20. The new jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is the third highest in […]

6 hours ago

Mexico and Denmark play at the Homeless World Cup, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. (A...

Associated Press

Homeless World Cup makes US debut in California and scores victories beyond the field for players

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Lisa Wrightsman was a former college soccer player whose life was derailed by drug addiction before she eventually made her way back to the sport through a tournament for players from around the globe who have experienced homelessness. Wrightsman qualified for the Homeless World Cup in Brazil. It was a competition […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, a key witness at Jan. 6 hearings, has a book deal