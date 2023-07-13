Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Saturday after no winner in latest drawing

Jul 13, 2023, 4:31 AM

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2...

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.

No ticket for Wednesday’s $750 million jackpot matched the white balls 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and red Powerball 20.

The new jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is the third highest in the history of the game. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $875 million paid out in yearly increments or a $441.9 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

The $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 36 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

National News

FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn i...

Associated Press

Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, a key witness at Jan. 6 hearings, has a book deal

NEW YORK (AP) — A former White House aide to President Donald Trump who became a Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol has a book deal. Cassidy Hutchinson’s “Enough” will be released Sept. 26 by Simon & Schuster. “With ‘Enough,’ she provides a riveting account of her extraordinary experiences as an idealistic young woman […]

5 hours ago

Mexico and Denmark play at the Homeless World Cup, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. (A...

Associated Press

Homeless World Cup makes US debut in California and scores victories beyond the field for players

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Lisa Wrightsman was a former college soccer player whose life was derailed by drug addiction before she eventually made her way back to the sport through a tournament for players from around the globe who have experienced homelessness. Wrightsman qualified for the Homeless World Cup in Brazil. It was a competition […]

1 day ago

Sailors and marines line the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) as it deploy...

Associated Press

Most populous US states and city ask for census corrections over misplaced ship and missed students

A misplaced naval ship in California. Overlooked college students in New York City. Missed inmates in Texas. These are some of the reasons why the two most populous states and the largest city in the U.S. filed last-minute requests for corrections to their 2020 census figures $2.8 trillion in federal funding. In total, nearly 200 […]

1 day ago

FILE - Protesters hold signs during a march and rally for slain teenager Trayvon Martin, March 31, ...

Associated Press

Black Lives Matter movement to mark 10 years of activism, renews call to defund the police

The Black Lives Matter movement hits a milestone on Thursday, marking 10 years since its 2013 founding in response to the acquittal of the man who fatally shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. Gunned down in a Florida gated community where his father lived in 2012, Martin was one of the earliest symbols of a movement that […]

1 day ago

A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 12, 2...

Associated Press

Dangerous heat wave baking US Southwest brings triple digit temperatures, fire risk to California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After a historically wet winter and a cloudy spring, California’s summer was in full swing Thursday as a heat wave that’s been scorching much of the U.S. Southwest brings triple digit temperatures and an increased risk of wildfires. Blistering conditions will build Friday and throughout the weekend in the central and […]

1 day ago

FILE - Lina Khan, the nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), speaks during...

Associated Press

House Republicans set to interrogate FTC’s Khan over ethics, antitrust issues

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans who say the Federal Trade Commission has been overzealous and politicized under President Joe Biden are set to interrogate agency head Lina Khan on Thursday, bringing her before the House Judiciary Committee for the first time amid her court battles with big technology companies. Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Saturday after no winner in latest drawing