Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Russian lawmakers move to further restrict transgender rights in a new legislation

Jul 13, 2023, 4:57 AM

FILE - Gay rights activists hold a banner reading "Homophobia - the religion of bullies" during the...

FILE - Gay rights activists hold a banner reading "Homophobia - the religion of bullies" during their action in protest at homophobia, on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on July 14, 2013. Russian lawmakers has approved a toughened version of a bill that outlaws gender transitioning procedures, with added clauses that mandate annulling marriages in which one person has "changed gender" and barring transgender people from becoming foster or adoptive parents. (AP Photo/Evgeny Feldman, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evgeny Feldman, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russian lawmakers on Thursday approved a toughened version of a bill that outlaws gender transitioning procedures, with added clauses that annul marriages in which one person has “changed gender” and bar transgender people from becoming foster or adoptive parents.

The bill received swift, unanimous approval of Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, in its key second reading, and lawmakers scheduled the third and final reading for Friday. There is little doubt that the bill, a crippling blow to Russia’s oppressed LGBTQ+ community, will be adopted amid the Kremlin’s crusade to protect what it views as the country’s “traditional values.”

The bill bans any “medical interventions aimed at changing the sex of a person,” as well as changing one’s gender in official documents and public records.

New clauses added to the bill also amend Russia’s Family Code by listing gender change as a reason to annul a marriage and adding those “who had changed gender” to a list of people who can’t become foster or adoptive parents.

Lawmakers portray the measure as protecting Russia from “the Western anti-family ideology,” with some describing gender transitioning as “pure satanism.”

It has rattled the country’s transgender community and has drawn criticism not only from LGBTQ+ rights advocates but from the medical community as well.

Lyubov Vinogradova, executive director of Russia’s Independent Psychiatric Association, called the bill “misanthropic” in an interview with The Associated Press. Gender transitioning procedures “shouldn’t be banned entirely, because there are people for whom it is the only way to … to exist normally and find peace with themselves,” Vinogradova said.

The crackdown on LGBTQ+ people started a decade ago, when President Vladimir Putin first proclaimed a focus on “traditional family values,” a move ardently supported — and fueled, to a certain extent — by the Russian Orthodox Church.

In 2013, the Kremlin adopted the first legislation restricting LGBTQ+ rights, known as the “gay propaganda” law that banned any public endorsement of “nontraditional sexual relations” among minors. In 2020, Putin pushed through a constitutional reform that outlawed same-sex marriage.

But the authorities ramped up their rhetoric about protecting the country from what it called the West’s “degrading” influence after sending troops into Ukraine last year, in what rights advocates saw as an attempt to legitimize the war.

Lawmakers moved last year to ban “propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations” among adults. That initiative was quickly rubber-stamped, and by December 2022, any positive or even neutral representation of LGBTQ+ people in movies, literature or media was outlawed.

The bill to severely restrict trans rights came a few months after that.

Politics

Associated Press

Michigan woman seriously injured in roller coaster accident sues Ohio amusement park

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — A Michigan woman struck in the head by a metal bracket that fell off a roller coaster at an Ohio amusement park has sued the park and its parent company, alleging their negligence caused the accident that left her with traumatic brain injuries. The August 2021 accident occurred as the then-44-year-old […]

8 hours ago

FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. No fingerprints or DNA turned up on t...

Associated Press

No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says

WASHINGTON (AP) — No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in a lobby at the White House last week despite a sophisticated FBI crime lab analysis, and surveillance footage of the area didn’t identify a suspect, according to a summary of the Secret Service investigation obtained by The Associated Press. […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Police walk past evidence markers at a scene on Sept. 3, 2020, in Lacey, Wash., where Michae...

Associated Press

Estate of anti-fascist shot and killed by police in WA state files wrongful death lawsuit

A federal lawsuit alleges police in Washington state had no plan other than to use deadly force against a fugitive who was on the run in 2020

8 hours ago

In this photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, June 8, 2023, Maj. Ge...

Associated Press

Top general’s dismissal reveals new crack in Russian military leadership

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian general in charge of forces fighting in southern Ukraine has been relieved of his duties after speaking out about the problems faced by his troops in a move that reflected Yevgeny Prigozhin. Maj. Gen. Ivan Popov, the commander of the 58th Army fighting in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region, which is […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn i...

Associated Press

Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, a key witness at Jan. 6 hearings, has a book deal

NEW YORK (AP) — A former White House aide to President Donald Trump who became a Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol has a book deal. Cassidy Hutchinson’s “Enough” will be released Sept. 26 by Simon & Schuster. “With ‘Enough,’ she provides a riveting account of her extraordinary experiences as an idealistic young woman […]

8 hours ago

Sailors and marines line the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) as it deploy...

Associated Press

Most populous US states and city ask for census corrections over misplaced ship and missed students

A misplaced naval ship in California. Overlooked college students in New York City. Missed inmates in Texas. These are some of the reasons why the two most populous states and the largest city in the U.S. filed last-minute requests for corrections to their 2020 census figures $2.8 trillion in federal funding. In total, nearly 200 […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Russian lawmakers move to further restrict transgender rights in a new legislation