2 firefighters are seriously injured after being shot at a fire station in Alabama

Jul 12, 2023, 10:26 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two firefighters in Alabama were shot while on duty at a fire station in what investigators believe was a targeted attack, authorities said.

Investigators did not have an exact motive for Wednesday’s shooting, Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond told news outlets. At least one of them was shot multiple times. They were in serious condition at a hospital.

“Our firefighters are there to protect and aid and rescue our citizens and to see them critically injured is troubling, disheartening,” Thurmond said.

The shooter entered the station through an open bay door, Thurmond said. At least one other firefighter was in the station during the attack and was not hurt.

The shooting happened just after the two firefighters who were wounded started their shifts.

