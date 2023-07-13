Major crash closes SR 18 near Tiger Mountain Summit

Both directions of State Route 18 are blocked after a major crash near the Tiger Mountain Summit.

The Washington State Patrol said three semi-trucks and two cars were involved, and multiple injuries have been reported. Eastbound SR 18 is blocked at Issaquah-Hobart Road, and westbound SR 18 is blocked at Interstate 90.

Eastside Fire & Rescue first tweeted about the closure at 7:46 a.m.

Multiple responding units are unable to access the scene due to traffic, if you are able to move to the side or turn around, please do. pic.twitter.com/OYtjMRLqTI — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) July 13, 2023 Because there is debris in the road, the closure is expected to last for hours. This will be a long term closure, debris in roadway. pic.twitter.com/WLOSHBkHYO — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) July 13, 2023 Fire officials said first responders are having a difficult time getting to the scene because of the traffic. KIRO 7 contributed to this report.