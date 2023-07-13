LOCAL NEWS
Major crash closes SR 18 near Tiger Mountain Summit
Jul 13, 2023, 8:48 AM | Updated: 8:53 am
(Photo from Eastside Fire & Rescue)
Both directions of State Route 18 are blocked after a major crash near the Tiger Mountain Summit.
The Washington State Patrol said three semi-trucks and two cars were involved, and multiple injuries have been reported. Eastbound SR 18 is blocked at Issaquah-Hobart Road, and westbound SR 18 is blocked at Interstate 90.
Eastside Fire & Rescue first tweeted about the closure at 7:46 a.m.