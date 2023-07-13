Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

First Amendment group sues Texas Governor and others over the state’s TikTok ban on official devices

Jul 13, 2023, 8:34 AM | Updated: 8:50 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — A First Amendment group sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott and others on Thursday over the state’s TikTok ban on official devices, arguing the prohibition – which extends to public universities – is unconstitutional and impedes academic freedom.

The complaint was filed by The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, a free speech group in New York that’s suing on behalf a coalition of academics and researchers who study technology’s impact on society.

The lawsuit said the state’s decision to restrict access to TikTok on official devices, as well as on personal devices used to conduct state business, is comprising teaching and research. And more specifically, it said it was “seriously impeding” faculty pursuing research into the app – including research that could illuminate or counter concerns about TikTok.

Critics of TikTok have claimed the popular social media app, owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance, could push pro-Beijing propaganda on its platform or hand U.S. user data over to the Chinese government if compelled under the country’s national intelligence laws.

TikTok has long maintained it hasn’t handed over any U.S. data to the Chinese government and says it wouldn’t do so if asked. To fend off the accusations, the company is overseeing a project to store U.S. user data on servers maintained by the software giant Oracle. But the scrutiny hasn’t diminished.

Congress, the White House and other Western governments have banned TikTok use on official devices, citing espionage fears.

Texas implemented its own ban in December as a flurry of similar prohibitions were being put in place by dozens of states and several universities across the country. In June, Abbott signed legislation that codified the ban, which was first issued as an executive order.

In an interview, Jameel Jaffer, the Knight Institute’s executive director, said the group decided to sue Texas after speaking to different professors in the state who’ve been affected by the ban.

The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, cites one professor, Jacqueline Vickery, who has had to suspend or alter her research projects as a result of the ban. The lawsuit said the ban also precludes Vickery, a professor at the University of Northern Texas, from assigning students in-class work that requires them to access TikTok or pulling up certain videos for reference during class discussions.

University administrators have told Vickery that her applications for an exception will not be considered, according to the lawsuit, which also lists the school system’s chancellor and members of the board of regents as defendants.

“Concerns about data collection and disinformation on social media platforms, including TikTok, are legitimate concerns,” Jaffer said. “The question is whether this kind of ban is a sensible or constitutional response to those concerns. And it’s not.”

Jaffer said the group also sees the lawsuit as an opportunity to push back against larger efforts in Texas “to curtail academic freedom,” pointing to efforts to by state lawmakers to restrict tenure for university professors. Last month, Abbott also signed a bill that bans diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) offices at public colleges and universities.

The coalition group of researchers is asking the court to declare the ban a violation of the First Amendment for university faculty who seeking access to TikTok for research and teaching, and provide exemptions for its members.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office did not immediately reply for a request for comment.

National News

The newest member of Shedd Aquarium's penguin population, a southern rockhopper chick who hatched o...

Associated Press

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium welcomes its first rockhopper penguin chick in 8 years

CHICAGO (AP) — It’s bright and early at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium and the penguin population’s newest member is ready for a wellness check. A fuzzy brown southern rockhopper chick is gently plopped onto a scale in an exam room and Shedd’s penguin team members are happy with the results. So, it seems, is the chick, […]

10 hours ago

FILE - This booking photo provided by Massachusetts State Police on March 7, 2023, shows Francisco ...

Associated Press

Judge rules man accused of trying to open jet’s door, attacking crew, not competent for trial

BOSTON (AP) — A man charged with attacking a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon and attempting to open an airliner’s emergency door on a cross-country flight in March is not currently competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled. Magistrate Judge Judith Dein, basing her decision on a mental health evaluation of Francisco […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Army colonel gets $975,000 in sex assault case against former Joint Chiefs vice chairman

WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired Army colonel has reached a court settlement of nearly $1 million in a sexual assault lawsuit against Air Force Gen. John Hyten, who served as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The ultimately did not defeat — Hyten’s nomination for vice chairman in 2019. He served two years […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Justice Department to investigate jail conditions in Georgia’s most populous county

ATLANTA (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into jail conditions in Georgia’s most populous county, with officials citing violence, filthy conditions and excessive force by jail officers. Investigators will look at living conditions, access to medical and mental health care, use of excessive force by staff and conditions […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Appeals court orders new congressional lines in New York, a potential boon for Democrats

ALBBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A mid-level state appeals court on Thursday ordered new congressional lines be drawn for New York, a ruling that could benefit Democrats in the 2024 fight for control of the U.S. House. The Appellate Division of the state Supreme Court reversed a lower court and directed a state redistricting commission to […]

10 hours ago

Workers clear debris from westbound Interstate 70 on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, after a Greyhound pa...

Associated Press

Coroner identifies the 3 men killed in a Greyhound bus crash near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Passengers from New Jersey, Arizona and Illinois were killed when a Greyhound bus slammed into three tractor-trailers parked along an exit ramp near St. Louis, a coroner said Thursday. Fourteen others were injured in the accident just before 2 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 70 near Highland, Illinois, about 25 miles (40 […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

First Amendment group sues Texas Governor and others over the state’s TikTok ban on official devices