Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Families and doctors sue Texas over its new ban on transgender care for minors

Jul 13, 2023, 11:02 AM

FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the Texas Capitol to speak against transgender-related ...

FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the Texas Capitol to speak against transgender-related legislation bills being considered in the Texas Senate and Texas House, May 20, 2021, in Austin, Texas. On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, a group of Texas families and doctors filed suit in federal court seeking to block the state’s new law that bans gender-affirming care for minors, arguing it violates parental rights and discriminates against transgender teens. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A group of Texas families and doctors have filed a lawsuit in state court seeking to block the state’s new law that bans gender-affirming care for minors, arguing it violates parental rights and discriminates against transgender teens.

At least 20 states have adopted laws to ban some gender-affirming care for minors. Half of those laws are not in effect, either because they were passed so recently that they haven’t yet kicked in or, in the case of Kentucky, because enforcement has been put on hold by courts.

A judge in June also blocked enforcement of Tennessee’s ban, but an appeals court this month said it can take effect for now, at least.

The Texas lawsuit was filed Wednesday over a law signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June and set to take effect Sept. 1.

The lawsuit argues that the ban will have devastating consequences for transgender teens in Texas, who they say will be unable to obtain critical medical treatment recommended by their physicians and parents.

“As a father, my primary goal is to ensure that Luna is safe, taken care of, and has everything she needs to thrive,” one plaintiff, the parent of a transgender 12-year-old girl, said in the lawsuit. “Because of recent political attacks against transgender Texans, and (the law) SB 14 in particular, my ability to be a great dad for my kid has become much more difficult.”

Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Texas law would prevent transgender minors from accessing hormone therapies, puberty blockers and transition surgeries, even thought medical experts says such surgical procedures are rarely performed on children.

Children who already started such care are required to be weaned off in a “medically appropriate” manner.

According to the lawsuit, many transgender teens will “face the whiplash of losing their necessary medical treatment and experiencing unwanted and unbearable changes to their body.”

“I am gravely concerned about my patients’ ability to survive, much less thrive, if SB 14 takes effect,” Richard Ogden Roberts, a doctor who is a plaintiff in the lawsuit, said on behalf of himself and his patients.

Roberts, who has cared for over 200 gender diverse and transgender young patients and their families, said in the lawsuit he and his colleagues worry they will be forced to choose between upholding their medical oaths or upholding the state’s new law.

As more states have moved to enforce bans, families of transgender youth are increasingly forced to travel out of state for the care they need.

Every major medical organization, including the American Medical Association, has opposed the bans and supported the medical care for youth when administered appropriately. Opponents of gender-affirming care say there’s no solid proof of purported benefits, cite widely discredited research and say children shouldn’t make life-altering decisions they might later regret.

Last year, Abbott became the first governor to order the investigation of families who were receiving care. The investigations were later halted by a Texas judge.

When legislators returned to Austin in January for the state’s biennial legislative session, they created SB 14, which codified a ban on transgender care for minors into law.

The transgender care ban was one of the most divisive issues of this year’s Texas legislative session. Transgender rights activists disrupted the Texas House with protests from the chamber gallery, which led to state police forcing demonstrators to move outside the building.

Children’s hospitals around the country have faced opened investigations into transgender care at an Austin hospital.

National News

The casket of Newark firefighter Augusto "Augie" Acabou is carried from the Cathedral Basilica of t...

Associated Press

Firefighter killed while battling cargo ship fire is posthumously promoted during funeral

NEWARK, N.J., (AP) — A firefighter who was fatally injured along with a colleague while battling a massive fire aboard a cargo ship docked in New Jersey last week was posthumously promoted to captain during his funeral service on Thursday. Hundreds of mourners, including dozens of uniformed firefighters and law enforcement officers, came to the […]

13 hours ago

Karim Khan, Prosecutor of International Criminal Court, addresses a Security Council meeting on the...

Associated Press

ICC prosecutor says he is investigating alleged new war crimes in Sudan’s Darfur region

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The International Criminal Court prosecutor said Thursday he is investigating alleged new war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan’s western Darfur region during the current conflict that has killed and displaced thousands. Karim Khan told the U.N. Security Council that fighting between government forces and the paramilitary Rapid Security Forces […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan city investigates salon owner’s online comments about gender identity

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan city is investigating after a local hair salon owner posted on social media that anyone identifying as other than a man or a woman is not welcome at her business. Christine Geiger’s online posts have drawn criticism from Traverse City’s mayor and other officials, who said they […]

13 hours ago

FILE - A boat passes along Lake Lanier, April 23, 2013, in Buford, Ga. Fashion designer Tameka Fost...

Associated Press

Usher’s ex-wife wants to drain Georgia’s largest lake, where a boater fatally struck her son

ATLANTA (AP) — The ex-wife of R&B singer Usher is calling to drain Georgia’s largest lake, where her son was fatally injured 11 years ago. Fashion designer Tameka Foster has collected more than 2,500 signatures for her online petition imploring officials to “drain, clean, and restore” Lake Sidney Lanier, to allow for safety improvements and […]

13 hours ago

FILE - North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger presides over a Senate floor debate on new abortion...

Associated Press

Top North Carolina senator says chances for more sanctioned gambling “better than 50-50”

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — One of North Carolina’s most powerful legislators expressed optimism Thursday that a further expansion of state-sanctioned gambling will be worked out before legislators end this year’s regular business later this summer. The General Assembly hasn’t adjourned while House and Senate Republicans negotiate sticking points on a two-year state government budget that […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to ...

Associated Press

Pentagon says cluster munitions have arrived in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cluster munitions provided by the United States have now arrived in Ukraine, the Pentagon said Thursday. The munitions — which are bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets — are seen by the U.S. as a way to get Kyiv critically needed ammunition to help bolster its […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Families and doctors sue Texas over its new ban on transgender care for minors