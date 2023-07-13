Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Prominent lobbyist appeals 5-year prison sentence in historic Ohio corruption scheme

Jul 13, 2023, 11:04 AM

FILE - Former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges, right, walks toward Potter Stewart U.S. C...

FILE - Former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges, right, walks toward Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse with his attorneys Todd Long, left, and Karl Schneider, center, before jury selection in his federal trial, Jan. 20, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Borges has been sentenced, Friday, June 30, 2023, to five years in prison and three years of probation for his part in the largest corruption scandal in Ohio history. AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lobbyist Matt Borges appealed his 5-year sentence late Wednesday in the $60 million bribery scheme that also took down former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.

Borges, 51, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, was convicted in March of racketeering alongside Householder.

Authorities said the scheme involved secret payments to Akron-based utility FirstEnergy Corp. to secure Householder’s power, elect his allies to the Legislature, pass legislation containing a $1.3 billion bailout of two aging nuclear plants owned by a FirstEnergy affiliate, and then foil efforts to repeal the new law.

Prosecutors said Borges’ primary role in the enterprise was to deprive Ohioans of the opportunity to overturn what he knew was corrupt legislation and had called the result of an “ unholy alliance.” Jurors were presented evidence that he was budgeted $25,000, which he laundered through his own bank accounts to bribe a political operative for secret, real-time information on the referendum campaign against the bailout bill, known as House Bill 6.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Black gave Borges the low end of the 5- to 8-year range recommended by federal prosecutors after he expressed remorse at his sentencing hearing and asked for leniency. Borges’ lawyers had recommended he get 1 1/2 years.

Black’s decision concerning Borges came a day after the judge sentenced the 64-year-old Householder to 20 years in prison, the maximum allowed under the law, and a year of probation. Householder also has appealed.

During trial, Borges’ attorneys argued that the lobbyist had only a minor, short-term role in the massive operation, in which two other individuals, a dark money group and FirstEnergy have all acknowledged their guilt.

Several fired FirstEnergy executives and the former head of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio also have been investigated in a sweeping probe that remains open.

National News

The casket of Newark firefighter Augusto "Augie" Acabou is carried from the Cathedral Basilica of t...

Associated Press

Firefighter killed while battling cargo ship fire is posthumously promoted during funeral

NEWARK, N.J., (AP) — A firefighter who was fatally injured along with a colleague while battling a massive fire aboard a cargo ship docked in New Jersey last week was posthumously promoted to captain during his funeral service on Thursday. Hundreds of mourners, including dozens of uniformed firefighters and law enforcement officers, came to the […]

13 hours ago

Karim Khan, Prosecutor of International Criminal Court, addresses a Security Council meeting on the...

Associated Press

ICC prosecutor says he is investigating alleged new war crimes in Sudan’s Darfur region

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The International Criminal Court prosecutor said Thursday he is investigating alleged new war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan’s western Darfur region during the current conflict that has killed and displaced thousands. Karim Khan told the U.N. Security Council that fighting between government forces and the paramilitary Rapid Security Forces […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan city investigates salon owner’s online comments about gender identity

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan city is investigating after a local hair salon owner posted on social media that anyone identifying as other than a man or a woman is not welcome at her business. Christine Geiger’s online posts have drawn criticism from Traverse City’s mayor and other officials, who said they […]

13 hours ago

FILE - A boat passes along Lake Lanier, April 23, 2013, in Buford, Ga. Fashion designer Tameka Fost...

Associated Press

Usher’s ex-wife wants to drain Georgia’s largest lake, where a boater fatally struck her son

ATLANTA (AP) — The ex-wife of R&B singer Usher is calling to drain Georgia’s largest lake, where her son was fatally injured 11 years ago. Fashion designer Tameka Foster has collected more than 2,500 signatures for her online petition imploring officials to “drain, clean, and restore” Lake Sidney Lanier, to allow for safety improvements and […]

13 hours ago

FILE - North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger presides over a Senate floor debate on new abortion...

Associated Press

Top North Carolina senator says chances for more sanctioned gambling “better than 50-50”

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — One of North Carolina’s most powerful legislators expressed optimism Thursday that a further expansion of state-sanctioned gambling will be worked out before legislators end this year’s regular business later this summer. The General Assembly hasn’t adjourned while House and Senate Republicans negotiate sticking points on a two-year state government budget that […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to ...

Associated Press

Pentagon says cluster munitions have arrived in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cluster munitions provided by the United States have now arrived in Ukraine, the Pentagon said Thursday. The munitions — which are bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets — are seen by the U.S. as a way to get Kyiv critically needed ammunition to help bolster its […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Prominent lobbyist appeals 5-year prison sentence in historic Ohio corruption scheme