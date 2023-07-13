Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Former police chief who defended himself at trial is convicted of conspiracy in Jan. 6 riot

Jul 13, 2023, 12:16 PM

FILE - Alan Hostetter speaks during a pro-Trump election integrity rally he organized at the Orange...

FILE - Alan Hostetter speaks during a pro-Trump election integrity rally he organized at the Orange County Registrar of Voters offices in Santa Ana, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020. A former California police chief was convicted on Thursday, July 13, 2023, of joining the riot at the U.S. Capitol with a hatchet in his backpack and plotting to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory. A judge in Washington's federal court heard testimony without a jury before convicting Hostetter, a right-wing activist and vocal critic of COVID-19 restrictions who defended himself at his bench trial with help from a standby attorney. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — A former California police chief was convicted on Thursday of joining the riot at the U.S. Capitol with a hatchet in his backpack and plotting to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

A judge in Washington’s federal court heard testimony without a jury before convicting Alan Hostetter, a right-wing activist and vocal critic of COVID-19 restrictions who defended himself at his bench trial with help from a standby attorney.

Hostetter used his closing arguments to spin conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. He falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, portrayed himself as a victim of FBI corruption and referred to the mob’s attack as a “federal setup” involving “crisis actors wearing costumes.” He downplayed violence at the Capitol, referring to the riot as “basically the equivalent of a three-hour hissy fit.”

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth told Hostetter that no reasonable person — let alone a veteran police officer — would believe that it was legal to use mob violence to obstruct Congress.

“Belief that your actions are for a greater good does not negate consciousness of wrongdoing,” Lamberth said.

Hostetter — who previously served as police chief in La Habra, California, near Los Angeles — was convicted on all four counts, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and entering a restricted area with a deadly or dangerous weapon. The judge scheduled sentencing for Oct. 13, and denied a Justice Department request to have Hostetter jailed immediately.

Federal prosecutors said Hostetter has no evidence to support his conspiracy theories but stressed that he was charged with crimes for his actions on Jan. 6 — not his political beliefs. One prosecutor, Jason Manning, said Hostetter advocated for violence and mobilized allies to join him in Washington on Jan. 6 because he “didn’t like the election results.”

“For many Americans, the horror of January 6th came out of nowhere. Not for the defendant,” Manning said.

Hostetter was arrested in June 2021 along with five other men. Their indictment linked four of Hostetter’s co-defendants to the Three Percenters wing of the militia movement. Their name refers to the myth that only 3% of Americans fought against the British in the Revolutionary War.

Hostetter said he doesn’t have any connection to the Three Percenters movement and accused prosecutors of falsely portraying him as “a caricature of some radical terrorist.”

One of Hostetter’s co-defendants, Russell Taylor, pleaded guilty in April to a conspiracy charge. Taylor testified for the government at Hostetter’s trial. A trial for the other four is scheduled for October.

The six men — Hostetter, Taylor, Eric Scott Warner, Felipe Antonio Martinez, Derek Kinnison, and Ronald Mele — were part of a chat group called “The California Patriots-DC Brigade” on Telegram, an encrypted messaging platform, prosecutors said. Taylor posted that he created the group for “fighters” who were expected to bring “weaponry” and “plates” with them to Washington on Jan. 6, according to prosecutors.

All six co-defendants entered restricted areas of the Capitol grounds during the riot, prosecutors said. Hostetter wasn’t accused of entering the Capitol building.

On Instagram, Hostetter posted a photo of himself and Taylor on the building’s Upper West Terrace with rioters in the background. A message under the photo said, “This was the ‘shot heard ‘round the world!’ … the 2021 version of 1776. That war lasted 8 years. We are just getting warmed up.”

Hostetter he founded a nonprofit called the American Phoenix Project. He used the tax-exempt organization to oppose COVID-19 restrictions and to advocate for violence against political opponents after the 2020 presidential election.

In November 2020, Hostetter drove from California to Washington to attend the “Million MAGA March” supporting Trump. On the way, he posted a video on his nonprofit’s YouTube channel in which he expressed his belief that the election had been stolen from Trump and called for killing “tyrants and traitors.”

In December 2020, Hostetter’s nonprofit hosted a “Stop the Steal” rally in Huntington Beach, California.

“The enemies and traitors of America both foreign and domestic must be held accountable. And they will,” he said at the rally. “There must be long prison terms, while execution is the just punishment for the ringleaders of this group.”

A day before the riot, Taylor gave a speech at a “Virginia Women for Trump” rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in which he called for violence to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, prosecutors said.

“We are free Americans and in these streets, we will fight and we will bleed before we allow our freedom to be taken from us,” Taylor said, according to the indictment.

More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. Approximately 100 of them have been convicted after trials decided by judges or juries. More than 600 others have pleaded guilty.

National News

The casket of Newark firefighter Augusto "Augie" Acabou is carried from the Cathedral Basilica of t...

Associated Press

Firefighter killed while battling cargo ship fire is posthumously promoted during funeral

NEWARK, N.J., (AP) — A firefighter who was fatally injured along with a colleague while battling a massive fire aboard a cargo ship docked in New Jersey last week was posthumously promoted to captain during his funeral service on Thursday. Hundreds of mourners, including dozens of uniformed firefighters and law enforcement officers, came to the […]

13 hours ago

Karim Khan, Prosecutor of International Criminal Court, addresses a Security Council meeting on the...

Associated Press

ICC prosecutor says he is investigating alleged new war crimes in Sudan’s Darfur region

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The International Criminal Court prosecutor said Thursday he is investigating alleged new war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan’s western Darfur region during the current conflict that has killed and displaced thousands. Karim Khan told the U.N. Security Council that fighting between government forces and the paramilitary Rapid Security Forces […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan city investigates salon owner’s online comments about gender identity

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan city is investigating after a local hair salon owner posted on social media that anyone identifying as other than a man or a woman is not welcome at her business. Christine Geiger’s online posts have drawn criticism from Traverse City’s mayor and other officials, who said they […]

13 hours ago

FILE - A boat passes along Lake Lanier, April 23, 2013, in Buford, Ga. Fashion designer Tameka Fost...

Associated Press

Usher’s ex-wife wants to drain Georgia’s largest lake, where a boater fatally struck her son

ATLANTA (AP) — The ex-wife of R&B singer Usher is calling to drain Georgia’s largest lake, where her son was fatally injured 11 years ago. Fashion designer Tameka Foster has collected more than 2,500 signatures for her online petition imploring officials to “drain, clean, and restore” Lake Sidney Lanier, to allow for safety improvements and […]

13 hours ago

FILE - North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger presides over a Senate floor debate on new abortion...

Associated Press

Top North Carolina senator says chances for more sanctioned gambling “better than 50-50”

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — One of North Carolina’s most powerful legislators expressed optimism Thursday that a further expansion of state-sanctioned gambling will be worked out before legislators end this year’s regular business later this summer. The General Assembly hasn’t adjourned while House and Senate Republicans negotiate sticking points on a two-year state government budget that […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to ...

Associated Press

Pentagon says cluster munitions have arrived in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cluster munitions provided by the United States have now arrived in Ukraine, the Pentagon said Thursday. The munitions — which are bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets — are seen by the U.S. as a way to get Kyiv critically needed ammunition to help bolster its […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Former police chief who defended himself at trial is convicted of conspiracy in Jan. 6 riot