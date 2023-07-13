Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Mississippi man accused of making antisemitic calls to Pennsylvania businesses and synagogues

Jul 13, 2023, 1:19 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Mississippi man was arrested on felony charges accusing him of targeting Pennsylvanian synagogues and Jewish-owned businesses by calling them — some as many as 15 times — and making antisemitic threats.

Donavon Parish, 28, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was charged on June 27 with cyberstalking and communicating interstate threats in an indictment unsealed Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Parish could be sentenced to up to 50 years in prison and a $2.5 million fine if convicted. A defense attorney wasn’t listed.

Parish used voice-over-internet-protocol technology to call three businesses and three synagogues in April and May 2022, according to the indictment. A federal grand jury determined that he intentionally selected those locations because of the perceived and actual religion of the people there, and made comments about killing Jews when they answered the phone.

Parish called one business 15 times, and one synagogue he called at least twice also housed a preschool and kindergarten, the indictment states.

National News

FILE - A Capitol Police SUV is parked across the street from the Hinds County Courthouse, left, and...

Associated Press

Stray bullet hits a woman lying in bed. A federal judge dismissed her lawsuit against police

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Mississippi woman who says she was hit by a stray police bullet while lying in bed. Latasha Smith, 49, was in bed on Dec. 11 when an officer from the state-run Capitol Police fired several bullets at a suspect running through her […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Trucks loaded with United Nations humanitarian aid for Syria following a devastating earthqu...

Associated Press

Syria gives green light to reopen key crossing to rebel-held northwest from Turkey— with caveats

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Syrian government gave a green light Thursday for the United Nations to resume delivering humanitarian aid to Syria’s rebel-held northwest through the Bab al-Hawa crossing from Turkey for six months, but said it must be done “in full cooperation and coordination with the government.” Syria’s U.N. ambassador, Bassam Sabbagh, said […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

An ex-Oklahoma undersheriff is sentenced for assaulting a handcuffed inmate

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A former undersheriff in southeast Oklahoma was sentenced Thursday to nearly two years in prison for repeatedly striking a handcuffed arrestee in 2017, federal prosecutors said. Kendall Morgan, 45, also was sentenced to 36 months of supervised release following his prison term, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to his supporters during a general election campaign stop at Spence...

Associated Press

Democratic Gov. Beshear touts economic gains as theme in reelection bid in GOP-trending Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear touted robust revenue collections in Kentucky as another sign of a surging state economy Thursday, building on a theme he has made a cornerstone of his reelection bid in a state that Republicans have dominated in recent years. Citing general fund receipts that totaled $15.1 billion in […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesda...

Associated Press

Justice Department urges judge to not postpone Trump’s classified documents trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department urged a judge Thursday to reject Donald Trump’s efforts to postpone his classified documents trial, saying there was no basis for an “open-ended” delay sought by his lawyers. Federal prosecutors 37 felony counts related to the mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, though the actual date will […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Former Mozambican finance minister, Manuel Chang, is seen in court in Kempton Park, Johannes...

Associated Press

Former Mozambique finance minister pleads not guilty in US federal court over $2 billion scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — Mozambique’s former finance minister pleaded not guilty in a U.S. federal court in New York on Thursday in connection with a $2 billion corruption and money laundering scandal that prosecutors said defrauded American investors and threatened to further destabilize the economy of one of the world’s poorest countries. Manuel Chang served […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Mississippi man accused of making antisemitic calls to Pennsylvania businesses and synagogues