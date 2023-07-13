Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Georgia sheriff’s deputy arrested after inquiry finds he raped a woman while on duty

Jul 13, 2023, 2:29 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in suburban Atlanta has been arrested after being accused of raping a woman while on duty, Georgia officials say.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that George Rahming, 38, was charged with rape, sexual assault and violating his oath of office.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office asked the state to investigate earlier this week after receiving a complaint against Rahming and finding preliminary information supporting the accusation.

Before his arrest, Rahming had worked for the sheriff’s office for about two years. He has since been fired.

According to arrest documents obtained by WANF-TV, Rahming is accused of raping a woman early morning Saturday at a school west of Covington. The documents say the woman, who was not under arrest, was in Rahming’s patrol car while he was on duty before he ordered her out, threw her on the ground and assaulted her.

Rahming remains jailed. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.

National News

FILE - Al-Farabi Syrlybaev, left, from Moscow, smiles while posing at a photo booth after getting m...

Associated Press

California still has an anti-gay marriage law on the books. Voters could remove it next year

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — California voters will decide in 2024 whether to enshrine the right to same-sex marriage in the state constitution, a chance for them to permanently remove an inactive ban on same-sex marriage that they approved in 2008. The California Senate overwhelmingly passed the proposed constitutional amendment on Thursday, though most of the […]

15 hours ago

A prop skeleton dressed iin a "Creosote Killed Me" T-shirt sits in the middle of the seating during...

Associated Press

Houston to spend millions to relocate residents living near polluted Union Pacific rail yard

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston plans to spend millions of dollars to relocate residents from neighborhoods located near a rail yard polluted by a cancer-linked wood preservative that has been blamed for an increase in cancer cases, the city’s mayor announced Thursday. Texas health officials in 2019 identified a cancer cluster in Houston’s historically Black Fifth […]

15 hours ago

This image from video provided by TMX shows an encounter between a female otter and a surfer off th...

Associated Press

Wildlife officials search for a wayward sea otter harassing surfers, kayakers off California coast

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials were trying to capture a wayward sea otter Thursday that has been wrestling surfboards away from surfers and aggressively approaching kayakers off the coast of Santa Cruz, California. The 5-year-old female otter has shown aggression toward people for several weeks and poses a public safety risk, the U.S. […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma murder conviction reversed due to sexual relationship between judge, prosecutor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma appeals court on Thursday threw out a first-degree murder conviction because of a sexual relationship between the judge and a prosecutor in the case. In a 3-2 decision, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ordered a new trial for defendant Robert Leon Hashagen III, who was sentenced to life […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh poses for a new group portrait at the Supreme Court bu...

Associated Press

Justice Kavanaugh seeks to dispel the notion that the Supreme Court is partisan

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Justice Brett Kavanaugh pointed to the mixed President Joe Biden’s student loan debt relief program. “The court is an institution of law. It’s an institution of law not of politics, not of partisanship,” Kavanaugh said at a judicial conference in Minnesota, in the first public remarks by a justice since the […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman pleads guilty to charges

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — An accused hitman for a Mexican drug cartel pleaded guilty on Thursday to federal charges, ending a nearly 20-year-old investigation involving dozens of defendants. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha, of Tijuana, Mexico, pleaded guilty to three charges in a hearing before Chief Judge Peter Welte in Fargo, North Dakota, including conspiracy to commit […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Georgia sheriff’s deputy arrested after inquiry finds he raped a woman while on duty