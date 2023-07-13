Win Tickets to see Ranky Tanky & Lisa Fischer!

Kiro Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Ranky Tanky and very special guest, Lisa Fischer, at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley! This prize will be for their opening night show Thursday August 3rd at 7:30 PM and will include two dinner entrees while at the performance! Suggested arrival time for dinner is 6:00 P.M.

Ranky Tanky is a “Best Regional Roots Album 2023 Grammy-winner” performing timeless music born from the Gullah culture joined by transcendent guest vocalist, a pairing sure to deliver an unforgettable live music experience. Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here.

Enter below starting Monday July 17th 2023 through Sunday July 23rd , 2023. Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements.