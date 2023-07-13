Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

An anti-trans Kansas law doesn’t prevent birth certificate changes, the governor argues

Jul 13, 2023, 2:43 PM

FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a rally for teachers and education funding, April 25, ...

FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a rally for teachers and education funding, April 25, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. The Democratic governor declared Thursday, June 29, that the state will keep allowing transgender residents to alter their driver's licenses and birth certificates, despite a new law aimed at preventing it. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Hanna, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Democratic governor in Kansas is defending changes in the sex listings on transgender people’s birth certificates in a federal court filing arguing that continuing the changes doesn’t violate a new state law rolling back transgender rights.

An attorney for Gov. Laura Kelly’s office also argued in the filing this week that the new Kansas law is discriminatory and “represents a willful failure of the Kansas Legislature” to protect people’s rights. It took effect July 1 and defines male and female based on a person’s sex assigned at birth for any other state law or regulation, barring legal recognition of transgender people’s gender identities.

The state’s Republican attorney general, Kris Kobach, argues that the new law prevents the state health department, which issues birth certificates, from changing the sex listing while also requiring it to undo past changes.

The issue is in federal court because of a lawsuit filed in 2018 over a previous no-changes policy. Kelly’s administration settled that lawsuit, and a judge’s order enforcing the settlement requires the state to allow transgender people to alter their birth certificates. More than 900 people have done so over the past four years.

Kobach last month asked a federal judge to lift the requirement — and make Kansas among only a few U.S. states that don’t allow birth certificate changes. The original lawsuit named only three health department officials as defendants, so Kelly’s office filed a request Wednesday for permission to file written “friend of the court” arguments. The judge has not yet ruled on Kelly’s request.

Ashley Stites-Hubbard, an attorney for Kelly, argued that Kobach’s opinion about the law is “nothing but a political grandstanding that promotes discrimination and violence against the transgender community.”

“It is hard to fathom how legislation that made the discrimination worse, not better, warrants relief,” Stites-Hubbard wrote.

Montana, Oklahoma and Tennessee don’t permit transgender people to change their birth certificates. Montana and Tennessee also don’t allow changes in the sex listing on driver’s licenses.

Kobach is attacking birth certificate changes in federal court while also attacking changes in the sex listings on driver’s licenses in a state-court lawsuit.

In the birth certificates case, Kobach argued in a filing last month that Kelly agreed to the settlement before “any definitive legislative statement on the matter.”

“But now that the Legislature has spoken, the agency is bound to execute the law as written,” Kobach said. The Republican-controlled Legislature enacted the new law over Kelly’s veto.

In the governor’s filing, Stites-Hubbard acknowledged that a specific section of the new state law says that in its data, the state must identify people as “either male or female at birth.” But, she argued, the law doesn’t specifically prohibit recording a change in gender identity or amending a birth certificate.

“Thus, there is nothing preventing any state data set from BOTH identifying an individual as male or female at birth and also identifying them accurately later — that is to reflect their true sex, consistent with their gender identity,” Stites-Hubbard wrote.

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

National News

In this image from U.S. Capitol Police security video, released and annotated by the Justice Depart...

Associated Press

Rioter who hurled bow like a spear at police during Jan. 6 attack gets more than 7 years in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — A professional butcher whose bloody, wild-eyed face became one of the most memorable images of the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced Thursday to more than seven years in prison for hurling a bow like a spear at police and attacking several other officers. Kyle Fitzsimons, 39, of Maine, was wearing a white […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Georgia sheriff’s deputy arrested after inquiry finds he raped a woman while on duty

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in suburban Atlanta has been arrested after being accused of raping a woman while on duty, Georgia officials say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that George Rahming, 38, was charged with rape, sexual assault and violating his oath of office. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office asked […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Al-Farabi Syrlybaev, left, from Moscow, smiles while posing at a photo booth after getting m...

Associated Press

California still has an anti-gay marriage law on the books. Voters could remove it next year

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — California voters will decide in 2024 whether to enshrine the right to same-sex marriage in the state constitution, a chance for them to permanently remove an inactive ban on same-sex marriage that they approved in 2008. The California Senate overwhelmingly passed the proposed constitutional amendment on Thursday, though most of the […]

15 hours ago

A prop skeleton dressed iin a "Creosote Killed Me" T-shirt sits in the middle of the seating during...

Associated Press

Houston to spend millions to relocate residents living near polluted Union Pacific rail yard

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston plans to spend millions of dollars to relocate residents from neighborhoods located near a rail yard polluted by a cancer-linked wood preservative that has been blamed for an increase in cancer cases, the city’s mayor announced Thursday. Texas health officials in 2019 identified a cancer cluster in Houston’s historically Black Fifth […]

15 hours ago

This image from video provided by TMX shows an encounter between a female otter and a surfer off th...

Associated Press

Wildlife officials search for a wayward sea otter harassing surfers, kayakers off California coast

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials were trying to capture a wayward sea otter Thursday that has been wrestling surfboards away from surfers and aggressively approaching kayakers off the coast of Santa Cruz, California. The 5-year-old female otter has shown aggression toward people for several weeks and poses a public safety risk, the U.S. […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma murder conviction reversed due to sexual relationship between judge, prosecutor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma appeals court on Thursday threw out a first-degree murder conviction because of a sexual relationship between the judge and a prosecutor in the case. In a 3-2 decision, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ordered a new trial for defendant Robert Leon Hashagen III, who was sentenced to life […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

An anti-trans Kansas law doesn’t prevent birth certificate changes, the governor argues