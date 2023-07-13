Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

An ex-Oklahoma undersheriff is sentenced for assaulting a handcuffed inmate

Jul 13, 2023, 3:15 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A former undersheriff in southeast Oklahoma was sentenced Thursday to nearly two years in prison for repeatedly striking a handcuffed arrestee in 2017, federal prosecutors said.

Kendall Morgan, 45, also was sentenced to 36 months of supervised release following his prison term, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

According to a plea agreement signed by Morgan, the then-undersheriff struck the handcuffed inmate several times even though the inmate was not resisting arrest. Morgan pleaded guilty in November 2022 to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, and according to his attorney, Ben Hilfiger, Morgan began serving his prison sentence at that time.

“The reputation of the entire law enforcement profession is tarnished when an officer betrays the oath to protect and serve,” FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward Gray said in a statement.

A message left Thursday with Hilfiger wasn’t immediately returned.

National News

FILE - Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to his supporters during a general election campaign stop at Spence...

Associated Press

Democratic Gov. Beshear touts economic gains as theme in reelection bid in GOP-trending Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear touted robust revenue collections in Kentucky as another sign of a surging state economy Thursday, building on a theme he has made a cornerstone of his reelection bid in a state that Republicans have dominated in recent years. Citing general fund receipts that totaled $15.1 billion in […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesda...

Associated Press

Justice Department urges judge to not postpone Trump’s classified documents trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department urged a judge Thursday to reject Donald Trump’s efforts to postpone his classified documents trial, saying there was no basis for an “open-ended” delay sought by his lawyers. Federal prosecutors 37 felony counts related to the mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, though the actual date will […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Former Mozambican finance minister, Manuel Chang, is seen in court in Kempton Park, Johannes...

Associated Press

Former Mozambique finance minister pleads not guilty in US federal court over $2 billion scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — Mozambique’s former finance minister pleaded not guilty in a U.S. federal court in New York on Thursday in connection with a $2 billion corruption and money laundering scandal that prosecutors said defrauded American investors and threatened to further destabilize the economy of one of the world’s poorest countries. Manuel Chang served […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a rally for teachers and education funding, April 25, ...

Associated Press

An anti-trans Kansas law doesn’t prevent birth certificate changes, the governor argues

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Democratic governor in Kansas is defending changes in the sex listings on transgender people’s birth certificates in a federal court filing arguing that continuing the changes doesn’t violate a new state law rolling back transgender rights. An attorney for Gov. Laura Kelly’s office also argued in the filing this week […]

15 hours ago

In this image from U.S. Capitol Police security video, released and annotated by the Justice Depart...

Associated Press

Rioter who hurled bow like a spear at police during Jan. 6 attack gets more than 7 years in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — A professional butcher whose bloody, wild-eyed face became one of the most memorable images of the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced Thursday to more than seven years in prison for hurling a bow like a spear at police and attacking several other officers. Kyle Fitzsimons, 39, of Maine, was wearing a white […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Georgia sheriff’s deputy arrested after inquiry finds he raped a woman while on duty

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in suburban Atlanta has been arrested after being accused of raping a woman while on duty, Georgia officials say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that George Rahming, 38, was charged with rape, sexual assault and violating his oath of office. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office asked […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

An ex-Oklahoma undersheriff is sentenced for assaulting a handcuffed inmate