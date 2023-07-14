Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

China accuses US of militarizing space following protest over Navy plane’s Taiwan Strait transit

Jul 14, 2023, 2:49 AM | Updated: 4:50 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BEIJING (AP) — Amid a freeze in military-to-military contacts, China is accusing the United States of militarizing Taiwan Strait.

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Col. Tan Kefei said on Friday that U.S. actions, including the establishment of the Space Force in 2019 as the newest branch of the military, have “had a great negative impact on space security and global strategic stability.”

“In recent years, the United States has accelerated the militarization of space,” Tan said. “I would like to reiterate here that China adheres to the peaceful use of space, firmly opposes the weaponization and the making of space into a battlefield, and opposes any form of arms race in space.”

The ministry said that Tan was responding to recent concerns expressed by Space Force leaders over a crewed lunar mission. In 2007, it faced international condemnation after using a missile to blow up one of its defunct weather satellites, leaving a field of debris that continues to threaten other objects in orbit.

While the U.S. has sent officials to Beijing including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, ties remain at a historic low. China has pointedly refused to reestablish contact between the two militaries, possibly as a protest against U.S. sales of defensive weaponry to Taiwan and sanctions against Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu.

Although it is recognized as international waters and airspace and functions as a crucial route for international trade, China continues to claim a proprietary role over the Taiwan Strait that separates the mainland from the self-governing island democracy.

China regards close U.S. ally Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary, and regularly sends planes and warships to harass the island’s military and seeks to intimidate its 23 million citizens.

On Thursday, the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army — whose area of operations faces Taiwan — said it had scrambled fighters to “follow and monitor the U.S. plane throughout the process and dealt with it in accordance with laws and regulations.”

Theater spokesperson Col. Shi Yi was quoted as saying on social media, “theater troops maintain a high level of alert at all times and will resolutely defend national sovereignty and security along with regional peace and stability.”

The U.S. 7th Fleet said a Navy P-8A Poseidon transited the Taiwan Strait in international airspace on Thursday.

“By operating within the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the United States upholds the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations,” the fleet said on its website.

“The aircraft’s transit of the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows.”

Politics

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pauses as he speaks during the ASEAN Post Ministerial Confer...

Associated Press

Blinken meets Wang Yi in Indonesia. But the region remains wary of the US-China rivalry

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met China’s top diplomat Friday to discuss thorny issues as part of efforts to nurture talks on the sidelines of regional diplomatic meetings in Indonesia, whose president called on rival powers to avoid turning the region into a “competition arena.” Blinken stressed the importance of […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Man drowns in home in Vermont’s 1st recorded flooding death

A man who died as a result of a drowning accident in his home is Vermont’s first death related to recent storms and historic flooding, the state’s emergency management agency said. Stephen Davoll, 63, of Barre, died on Wednesday, said Mark Bosma, spokesperson for Vermont Emergency Management. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner investigated […]

5 hours ago

FILE - The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington on March 22, 2013....

Associated Press

IRS says it collected $38 million from more than 175 high-income tax delinquents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is showcasing its new capability to aggressively audit high-income tax dodgers as it makes the case for sustained funding and tries to avert budget cuts sought by Republicans who want to gut the agency. IRS leaders said they collected $38 million in delinquent taxes from more than 175 high-income taxpayers […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. General Mark Milley addresses the media during a ...

Associated Press

US military chief praises Japan’s defense funding boost as a buttress against China and North Korea

TOKYO (AP) — The highest-ranking U.S. military officer on Friday encouraged Japan’s commitment to doubling its defense spending over the next five years, calling Tokyo’s controversial push for a stronger military crucial to confront rising threats from North Korea and China. Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, mentioned Japan’s need […]

1 day ago

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a meeting with all of the U.S. Attorneys to d...

Associated Press

2 massacres, 2 different decisions: How does the DOJ decide who should face death?

CHICAGO (AP) — Two separate shootings 2,000 miles (3,218 kilometers) apart. One killed 11 at a Pittsburgh synagogue. The other killed 23 at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Both were motivated by racial hate. Both involved gunmen who later claimed mental illness. But earlier this year, the Justice Department authorized the death penalty only […]

1 day ago

FILE - Pastor Michael Shover of Christ the Redeemer Church in Pella, left, argues with Ryan Maher, ...

Associated Press

Iowa’s restrictive abortion measure faces legal challenge as governor prepares to sign it into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa judge on Friday afternoon will consider a request to postpone the state’s new ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, just as Gov. Kim Reynolds is scheduled to sign the measure into law in front of 2,000 conservative Christians barely a mile away. The split […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

China accuses US of militarizing space following protest over Navy plane’s Taiwan Strait transit